Rock Chalk Podcast: Recapping Oklahoma State and Previewing Texas Tech

Today’s show is PACKED! The conference opener for the Kansas Jayhawks had all the makings of another painful loss in the confines of Gallagher-Iba, but a strong second half allowed them to pull out the win. I'm joined by Brendan Dzwierzynski of 580 Sports Talk and Rock Chalk Talk to break down the game. Then Albie Shore of the Tortillas and Takes Podcast joins the show to preview a Top 25 matchup in Lubbock on Saturday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Topics Include:

The shooting drought

More impressed with second half or worried about a similar drought in the rest of conference play?

What’s the lesson from the game?

“The Steal” and Dajuan Harris

Comparisons

Will KJ Adams or Zach Clemence get a chance this year?

Random Big 12 mayhem thoughts

Texas Tech player availability

Ugly games and turnovers

Which Kansas player will Texas Tech try to shut down?

Which Texas Tech player should Kansas fans be ready for?

Predictions

Big 12 Women’s Race

