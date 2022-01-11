Rock Chalk Podcast: Recapping Texas Tech and Previewing Iowa State

It was a rough weekend for the Kansas Jayhawks, as a sluggish effort led to their first conference loss at the hands of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. In today’s episode, Michael Swain of Phog.net joins me to recap the game and then look ahead to the first home game in conference play against Iowa State.

Topics Include:

Any surprise from the result?

Execution issues

Solving the post-play issues

Defensive effort against Tech

Biggest threat from Iowa State

Players to watch

The TJ Otzelberger effect

How great is the Big 12?

Key to the game

Kansas Football recruiting update

