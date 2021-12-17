Rock Chalk Podcast: Reviewing National Signing Day

National Signing Day is over, and the Kansas Jayhawks added 8 more players to the recruiting class that already had 5 transfers coming into the day. I went solo to break down the class and let you know what to expect from the guys that are coming in. Plus a bit of basketball news.

Topics Include:

New WR coach Terrance Samuel

QB Ethan Vasko

OL Joey Baker and James Livingston

Preferred Walk-ons Kael Farkes and Grant Glasgow

S Kaleb Purdy

TE Tevita Noa

ATH Mason Ellis

RB Sevion Morrison

S/LB Craig Young

LB Eriq Gilyard

CB Kalon Gervin

OT Nolan Gorczyca

Basketball Home and Home for Kansas and Indiana

Follow Andy on Twitter: @AndyMitts12

We want your input on the podcast. If you have something you would like to talk about on the podcast, or any suggestions for people that we should try to talk to, let us know by emailing us at rockchalkpodcast@gmail.com or on twitter @RockChalkPod.

Use your sports knowledge to make money using SimBull, the stock market for sports! Trade sports teams like stocks and earn cash payouts when your teams win. Visit https://simbull.app/ and use the promo code “CHALK12” to get a money-back guarantee on your first deposit of up to $500 and start investing in your favorite teams today! .

Upgrade your tailgate or improve your home decor game with officially-licensed quality metal home goods from Gridiron Metal Works. With customized grill grates, fabulous home decor and more for your (or a loved one’s) favorite team, there is a lot to love at Gridiron! Go to http://gridironmetal.com and use promo “CHALK12” to save 15% off your entire first order.

Get the most comfortable vintage college sports t-shirts, sweaters, hoodies and more at Homefield Apparel! With more than 100 schools available (and new ones added all the time) you are sure to find something that you’ll absolutely love. Promo code “CHALK12” gets you 15% off your first order at https://www.homefieldapparel.com/, and all orders $100 or more get free shipping.

We are part of the Ten12 Podcast Network. Find links to all of our great shows on our Twitter account at @Ten12Network.

Want to support the podcast? You can become a Sponsor with a monthly contribution here.