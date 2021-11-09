Rock Chalk Podcast: Recapping Sunflower Showdown and Previewing Champions Classic

It was yet another painful Sunflower Showdown for the Kansas Jayhawks, and Mike and I are here to provide a brief recap about what you NEED to know coming out of that game. Then, with the basketball regular season officially beginning, Steve joins the show to preview the first game against Michigan State in the Champions Classic.

Topics Include:

Injury news coming out of the game.

Gavin Potter hit out of bounds

Moving forward in the rivalry

Any hope against Texas?

Takeaways from the exhibition game

Minutes breakdown

Previewing Michigan State

Important individual matchups

Kansas in the ESPN Events Invitational

Non-conference matchup you are most looking forward to

#CricketMinute

Follow Andy on Twitter: @AndyMitts12

Follow Mike on Twitter: @mikevilleKS

Follow Steve on Twitter: @rockchalktalk

We want your input on the podcast. If you have something you would like to talk about on the podcast, or any suggestions for people that we should try to talk to, let us know by emailing us at rockchalkpodcast@gmail.com or on twitter @RockChalkPod.

