Rock Chalk Podcast: Previewing Kansas Jayhawks Football at TCU Horned Frogs

Last week, the Kansas Jayhawks beat Texas in Football (don’t forget!), and they are looking to start a road winning streak against the TCU Horned Frogs. Given all the injuries and the absolute collapse of this team, I asked Colin Post of Frogs O’ War and the Funky Frog Podcast to jump on the pod to help figure out what we can expect today.

Topics Include:

What is going on with this TCU team?

Lack of development from Max Duggan on him or the offensive line?

Who’s going to be the QB and RB for TCU on Saturday?

How will TCU look to attack the Kansas defense?

Why is the TCU defense having so many problems?

More worried about the pass D or the run D?

How worried are you about this matchup?

Prediction

Basketball!

