Rock Chalk Podcast: Tony Sands

In a special mid-week episode, I was joined by legendary Jayhawk RB Tony Sands on the show. We talked about his KU story, his transition to life after football, documenting his mental health journey, and the upcoming ESPN documentary that tells the story of Bryce Gowdy for Mental Health Awareness Month.

Topics Include:

Olympic Sport Update

Coming from South Florida to Kansas

Stories from THAT Missouri game.

The rebuilding process

Favorite memory outside of Missouri

The NFL and coaching experience

Memorable experiences training athletes

Motivation behind the book

Increased awareness surrounding mental health in sports

Upcoming Bryce Gowdy documentary

