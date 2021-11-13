Rock Chalk Podcast: Previewing Kansas Football at the Texas Longhorns

While Kansas Basketball won big against Michigan State in the Champions Classic, it’s time to look ahead to the weekend, as Kansas Football takes on the Texas Longhorns down in Austin. I welcome Gerald Goodridge back to the show to figure out what is going on with this Texas team, what they are good at and what we can expect in this game.

Topics Include:

Off the field shenanigans

Biggest issue for the repeated collapses

Key defenders

Standout performers

Weaknesses of the D

Why do the Longhorns continue to go away from Bijon Robinson?

Casey Thompson vs Hudson Card

How will UT handle Kyron Johnson

Looking at the UT receivers

How important is Jalon Daniels’ experience in Austin?

Comparing Devin Neal’s prospects to Pooka Williams against UT.

Predictions

Basketball!

