The Rock Chalkboard: 4.9.24

I took my family to Richardson, TX to experience the eclipse. The clouds cleared literally 10 minutes before totality. It was awesome. We’ll do it again in 2044 at fizzle’s house.

The Rock Chalkboard

This news is two weeks old but it’s a good reminder that that “Spring Showcase” for the football team will be this Friday evening at 7 PM at Rock Chalk Park. If you aren’t able to attend, a broadcast will be made available following the event on ESPN+.

KU wide receivers have a point of emphasis on so-called “scramble plays” which coaches hope will create more big plays this year.

KU cornerbacks are excited to be working with their new position coach, who brings NFL experience to the coaching staff.

Sunshine and Rainbows reports that the coaches like what they are seeing out of the linebacker room these days.

Kansas baseball will host #20 Nebraska in Hoglund Ballpark for the Buck O’Neil classic this evening, 6 PM on ESPN+.

Bits o’ Chalk

UConn is the first back-to-back tournament champion since 2006-07 (Florida).

Dan Hurley plans to stay at UConn and go for the three-peat. But not so fast, my friend - Kansas and Duke are the odds on favorites for next year’s tournament champion.

A look around Big 12 football and returning players+production.

The Arkansas basketball program currently has zero scholarship players available.

Who will be the best player in MLB this year? (I’m sticking with Acuna.)

If you missed the Chiefsaholic story last year, you missed something crazy. Anyway, he now has a $10.8M judgment against him.

Eraser Dust

Many Americans shared a powerful moment during the eclipse. Of course, that won’t change anything nationally anytime soon as a divided country continues to see reporters kicked out of events and politically motivated impeachment stunts. Hell, even Republicans can’t get along with each other nowadays.

It’s officially wildfire season in Kansas.

The Biden Administration has released a new plan for student loan forgiveness that they feel will survive legal challenges based on last year’s Supreme Court decision.

Does this count as a Rick Roll?

Question of the Day

Should UConn be considered a “blue-blood” program, and if not, what will it take?