The Rock Chalkboard: 4.8.24

The Rock Chalkboard

Hunter Dickinson seems to be undecided about his future. He has until April 16 to make an official decision.

Recent transfer portal commit Zeke Mayo may have prematurely indirectly announced Dickinson’s decision.

New offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes wants the Jayhawks to play “fearless” under his watch. (Throw the ball down the field!)

Freshman phenom QB Isaiah Marshall is getting acclimated to college life during spring ball.

Bits o’ Chalk

In probably the biggest news of the day/weekend, John Calipari is leaving Kentucky for ::checks notes:: Arkansas?

How do you feel about a college football super league?

Not an April Fools’ joke - the mayor of Dallas wants the Kansas City Chiefs to relocate (back to) Dallas following the recent failure of the ballot initiative.

The answer to (one of) yesterday’s question(s) was always South Carolina.

A win for UConn over Purdue would tie the Huskies with North Carolina with 6 national championships, behind only UCLA (11) and Kentucky (8). All of UConn’s titles have come since 1999.

So apparently I missed that Stephon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans last week.

Jerome Tang says K-State is a basketball school.

Eraser Dust

The continental United States will experience another solar eclipse on Monday afternoon: get ya some glasses and check it out (but don’t be like this dumbass (in more ways than one)).

This is an informative video on why eclipses travel from west to east.

You owe it to yourself to experience a solar eclipse (in the path of totality).

The Best from the Weekend

Since no one is around here on the weekends, I thought I’d highlight some of the links that I found more interesting.

There’s a report out there that says Wisconsin transfer AJ Storr “demanded” a million dollars from Kansas if they were to get his commitment.

KU softball swept a double header with Iowa State yesterday, giving the Jayhawks their third conference series sweep this season. The program now has it’s most conference wins since 2001, and there are still 12 conference games left to go this season.

The Oakland A’s will be leaving Oakland after this year, and they will be moving to Las Vegas (NV), but not until 2028 at the earliest. Apparently they’ll play home games in Sacramento in the meantime.

Question of the Day

Will you be in the path of totality this afternoon?