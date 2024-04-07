The Rock Chalkboard: 4.7.24

The Rock Chalkboard

KU softball swept a double header with Iowa State yesterday, giving the Jayhawks their third conference series sweep this season. The program now has it’s most conference wins since 2001, and there are still 12 conference games left to go this season.

Baseball dropped game two of its series with Western Virginia.

Linebackers coach Chris Simpson talks about JB Brown and his improvement this spring.

Defensive Tackle coach Jim Panagos likes what the weight room has done for Caleb Taylor.

Bits o’ Chalk

Jerome Tang appears to be staying in Manhattan after flirting with Arkansas.

Iowa or South Carolina?

UConn or Purdue?

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is in some legal hot water following his involvement in apparently setting off a chain reaction car crash on a Dallas freeway.

Atlanta’s Spencer Strider may be looking at Tommy John surgery just two starts into this season after leading the majors with 20 wins last year.

Steven Strasburg has officially retired from baseball.

This LSU - national anthem stuff is stupid.

Eraser Dust

A small southwest Kansas town struggles to regain trust after a bank’s failure last year.

Truth Social may have lost $58M last year, but you know some people still made money.

Republicans are going to “ensure” that each state has “good rules of the road” and will have “thousands” of attorneys present when votes are cast in November to make sure the ballots are “protected” and election integrity is preserved. And if not, they’ll sue! So watch out! FFS

Question of the Day

South Carolina or Iowa?