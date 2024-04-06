The Rock Chalkboard: 4.6.24

The Rock Chalkboard

There’s a report out there that says Wisconsin transfer AJ Storr “demanded” a million dollars from Kansas if they were to get his commitment.

The KU women’s basketball team saw three players enter the transfer portal.

KU Volleyball has released its conference schedule for next fall.

Baseball dropped the series opener to Western Virginia, bringing their record to 15-12 (7-6).

Softball took game 1 from Iowa State, however, and the team moved to 23-12-1 (8-5). KU softball already has its most wins in conference play since 2016, when KU went 8-9 in the Big 12. The ‘Hawks dropped out of the top 25 after getting swept by #1 Oklahoma last weekend, but are still in the receiving votes category.

College football teams will be allowed to use in-helmet communication, something the Jayhawks are working with in spring ball.

Bits o’ Chalk

Why couldn’t the Chiefs and Royals convince voters to extend the Jackson County sales tax? The ballot measure failed with 58% voting No. (Honestly? THIS is probably why.)

It will be Iowa and South Carolina in the championship game of the women’s March Madness bracket. Carolina will enter the game with an unblemished 37-0 record.

Is it inevitable that the men’s bracket will see UConn face off against Purdue?

Visiting players are still complaining about the baseballs at Coors Field.

Southern Cal’s Bronny James has declared for the NBA Draft but plans to maintain his college eligibility.

I dunno if you guys talked about this yet or not, but the Oakland A’s will be leaving Oakland after this year, and they will be moving to Las Vegas (NV), but not until 2028 at the earliest. Apparently they’ll play home games in Sacramento in the meantime.

Eraser Dust

The chance of Hakeem Jeffries becoming Speaker of the House before the November is low, but it’s not zero.

The Nebraska governor (and GOP) is trying to appease the Republican overlord and get them another electoral vote in the next election.

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit New York City on Friday morning.

Question of the Day

Have you bought a Powerball ticket yet?