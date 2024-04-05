Notebook: Final Four Time!

The Rock Chalkboard

Israel dismisses 2 officers for strikes in Gaza that killed World Central Kitchen aid workers | AP News

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Friday that it dismissed two officers and reprimanded three others for their roles in drone strikes in Gaza that killed seven aid workers on a food-delivery mission, saying they had mishandled critical information and violated the army’s rules of engagement.

400,000 In Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont Without Power After Snowstorm - The New York Times

A nor’easter that dumped more than a foot of snow across the region, causing blackouts and flight cancellations, is expected to weaken on Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Star Wars Has Finally Fixed 'Rise of Skywalker's Dumbest Plot Twist

Star Wars has been working hard to retroactively justify that plot twist ever since. The Mandalorian has hinted at a big backstory behind “Somehow, Palpatine returned,” and now the latest episode of The Bad Batch has revealed just how deep the conspiracy goes — and how far the Empire would go to keep it covered up.

The Best Sci-Fi Series Lied To Fans From The Beginning | GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

The 2004 Battlestar Galactica series was more than just a stellar reboot…two decades later, it is still widely considered the best sci-fi series of all time. One reason for that was the seemingly immaculate plotting of the overall story, and each episode began with a menacing promise about the evil robot Cylons: “And They Have A Plan.”

What Liberals Get Wrong About ‘White Rural Rage’ — Almost Everything - POLITICO

If you’ve been watching television or tracking trending topics over the last few weeks, you’ve probably seen or read something about “white rural rage.” This is owed to the publication of a new book, White Rural Rage, by Tom Schaller and Paul Waldman, whose thesis is that white rural Americans, despite representing just 16 percent of the American electorate, are a “threat to the world’s oldest constitutional democracy.”

Dan Stevens' Look In Abigail Was Inspired By I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

The obsession with the bizarre, mind-warping Netflix comedy series was so deeply ingrained that even the look for Stevens' character, Frank, was formed around a certain sketch from "I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson." Frank is tasked with overseeing a heist crew who have been hired to kidnap the daughter of a very wealthy man and hold her to ransom. He's not there to make friends, and he's not a very nice person. He is, you might say, a piece of s**t. His outfit was the result of Stevens, the directors, and costume designer Gwen Jeffares-Hourie doing a day out shopping in Dublin to see what they could pull together. But for the overall look, "We took particular inspiration from 'I Think You Should Leave,' you know, the slicked-back hair," Stevens reveals, laughing. "That definitely stayed in there."

Police investigation finds audio of racial slur used against Utah women's basketball team - Yahoo Sports

The incident took place ahead of Utah's first-round NCAA tournament game. According to the school, "a vehicle drove by and occupants shouted racial epithets" at the basketball team and the rest of the team's traveling party as they walked from the hotel to have dinner at a Coeur d'Alene restaurant.

The next Star Wars show on Disney Plus is coming, inevitably, on May the 4th – here's the trailer | TechRadar

The next Star Wars series on Disney Plus has been revealed, and it's a follow-up to the anthology series Tales of the Jedi – but with a focus on the Empire instead. Called, inevitably, Tales of the Empire, it will release equally inevitably on May 4th.

Conservative group drops $15M to hit Tester on immigration record - Live Updates - POLITICO

A conservative group is dropping millions of dollars hitting Sen. Jon Tester over his immigration record, just days before the Montana Democrat may have to weigh in on the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Kalispell City Council to take second look at homeless shelter’s permit | Daily Inter Lake

Councilor Chad Graham requested the measure during discussion of the municipality’s homeless residents at the tail end of Council’s April 1 meeting. Citing conversations with business owners and residents near the North Meridian Road overnight homeless shelter, Graham asked his colleagues to investigate complaints about the low-barrier facility and its patrons.

Women's Final Four predictions: Can Gamecocks win title? - ESPN

CLEVELAND -- This women's Final Four has it all: an undefeated team (South Carolina), the national player of the year (Iowa's Caitlin Clark), the player with the greatest comeback story this season (UConn's Paige Bueckers) and the gritty underdogs who assume no one picked them to get here (NC State).

LSU star Hailey Van Lith is in transfer portal, source says - ESPN

The 5-foot-7 guard -- a two-time first-team all-ACC selection during her three years at Louisville -- was one of LSU's big-name transfers this past offseason that catapulted the Tigers into the conversation as the No. 1 preseason team in the country.

Clark, Bueckers share history, drive ahead of Iowa-UConn clash - ESPN

CLEVELAND -- Iowa's Caitlin Clark and UConn's Paige Bueckers both stressed that Friday's national semifinal showdown between the Hawkeyes and the Huskies (9 p.m. ET, ESPN) was all about their teams, not them.

Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and an epic Final Four clash - ESPN

CLEVELAND -- Before Friday's Final Four showdown, before both players had even made a national semifinal or won a player of the year award, Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers first faced off at the college level in a game that seems like a lifetime ago.