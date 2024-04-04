Notebook: Kansas Prepares for Season

The Rock Chalkboard

KU signee Bidunga, prospective recruit McNeeley take part in McDonald’s All-American Game - KU Sports

Bidunga, a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo who comes to KU from Kokomo, Indiana, scored on all three of his shots, which were dunks: one on a bounce-pass assist in transition from Rutgers signee Dylan Harper, one on a pick-and-roll with fellow future Scarlet Knight Ace Bailey and one after he set a screen for Harper and slipped inside past top recruit Cooper Flagg of Duke for his final bucket.

Spring football notebook: Arnold, Clements to miss rest of spring - KU Sports

“I’d probably like it to be a little healthier,” he said. “… We’ll get there. And when some are out it creates opportunity for others.”

Eraser Dust

Michael DeWayne Smith case: Oklahoma prepares execution for slayings

Michael DeWayne Smith, 41, will become the fourth inmate in the nation this year to be put to death if he doesn't get a last-minute stay. Alabama, Texas, and Georgia already have carried out executions, according to a database kept by the Death Penalty Information Center.

Deadly storms and tornadoes leave a path of destruction from Georgia to Illinois | CNN

At least three people were killed and several were injured after a powerful storm system spawned tornadoes and damaging storms from the South to the Ohio Valley.

2 Years After It Was Cancelled, HBO’s Wildest Sci-Fi Show Could Come Back From the Dead

We don’t really need a fifth season of Westworld. HBO’s twisty sci-fi drama shocked audiences with a somewhat definitive ending for its characters and their world. But Season 4 was also the best the series had been in a long time, and it finally introduced us to The Sublime, the fabled realm that serves as an afterlife for Westworld’s sentient robots. In that regard, Season 4 still didn’t feel like the end of the story. At the risk of dipping further into spoilers, the latest season brought an end to the world as we know it. But a different world awaits, allowing the tale to continue for at least another season.

Caitlin Clark is the focus of racist comments from Fox Sports host | Marca

We saw a white girl in Iowa do it to a bunch of black girls.That gained my respect. She did it to some girls from LSU who we thought was some dawgs, defending champs, and put them on her knee and spanked them. I didn't expect that.

Kalispell police asking for help in IDing person | Kalispell News | montanarightnow.com

The individual they are trying to identify appears in photographs provided by the Kalispell City Government's social media.

Tim Robinson Tour Debuts Unaired 'I Think You Should Leave' Sketches

“I Think You Should Leave” went live Tuesday, April 2, when creators Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin brought their beloved Netflix sketch comedy series to the stage at New York’s Beacon Theatre.

Millennials moved to red states like Texas and Montana, fleeing blue New York, California in 2023: Study | Fox Business

Economic reasons and lifestyle changes topped the list of reasons for why millennials chose to move, including wanting new or better housing (16%), changing jobs (13%) wanting to establish a household (11%), and wanting to own a home or to find cheaper housing (both 9%).

Nissan & Mitsubishi Are Developing a Next-Gen Pickup for the U.S. | Gear Patrol

We don’t yet know what kind of powertrain the new truck will use, but the initial report states that the two manufacturers are developing two other vehicles alongside the new pickup: an EV and a plug-in hybrid. With that being the case, it’s entirely possible the truck could come in either a plug-in hybrid or even fully-electric variant.

Abortion Access Likely To Appear On Arizonans’ Ballots Come November

TOPLINE A proposed ballot initiative that aims to protect access to abortion in Arizona received enough signatures to make it onto Arizona voter’s ballots come November, according to a coalition group collecting signatures, making it likely that Arizona will join a handful of states, including Florida, to ask voters directly if they want to enshrine abortion access.