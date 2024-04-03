Notebook: Kansas Adds Transfers

The Rock Chalkboard

Brooks, Miller tabbed for roles rushing the passer - KU Sports

“I think guys always step up to the plate,” he added. “… Sometimes you don’t know how good a kid is because he’s in the background, he’s trying to figure it out, he knows he may not get a lot of reps with a guy like Austin and Jereme (Robinson) in front of him.”

KJ Adams confirms he’ll return for senior year - KU Sports

Adams was already the Big 12 Conference’s most improved player as a sophomore in 2022-23, but took another step forward this past season. Despite moving out of the center position to make room for highly touted transfer Hunter Dickinson, Adams was able to improve his averages to 12.6 points and 4.6 rebounds during the 2023-24 campaign.

Leipold grateful for Lubick’s work as analyst leaves for Nevada - KU Sports

“Matt has obviously had a long battle, and it’s really gratifying to see him come out the other end,” Nevada coach Jeff Choate said in a press release. “One of the things he talked about with our team was gratitude, how grateful he was for the opportunity to coach at Nevada. And I can say the same thing — I’m extremely grateful that Matt is going to be our offensive coordinator. We’re very excited to have him in a position where he can engage with us now.”

Lawrence native, South Dakota State transfer Mayo commits to KU - KU Sports

Mayo picked his hometown Jayhawks over Creighton, Oklahoma and Texas; On3 had reported he planned to visit Oklahoma next week. Instead, he joins KU from South Dakota State, where he spent three years. As a junior with the Jackrabbits this past season, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 18.8 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 47% from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc.

Eraser Dust

Hualien, Taiwan earthquake: Dozens trapped in tunnels after strongest quake in 25 years kills at least nine | CNN

Rescuers in Taiwan scrambled to free dozens of people trapped in highway tunnels after the island was struck by its strongest earthquake in 25 years Wednesday, killing at least nine and injuring more than 900 others.

Fleur’s Jambon Sandwich - Flathead Beacon

The French-style bakery pumps out between 15 and 30 coveted ham and cheese sandwiches per day. The sandwiches hit the pastry case some time around noon, and they can disappear into the hands of hungry customers in just minutes. Regulars time their Fleur visits just to snag a coveted Jambon. Tourists who enter the bakery right as the gleaming tower of sandwiches arises from the kitchen are simply lucky.

The ‘growing crisis of the young American male’ could send home prices falling for years or even decades, says the ‘Oracle of Wall Street’

“You have men staying single longer…and then you have what I call a growing crisis of the young American male…they’re twice as likely to live at home than women. So one out of five young men live at home with their parents, and these aren’t young men going to college and coming home for holiday breaks, these are young, grown men choosing to live at home,” Whitney told CNBC this morning.

The outcome could have profound effects on the housing market, she said.

“I think you’re going to start to see housing prices begin a multi-year/decade decline, just due to supply/demand dynamics,” Whitney said. “So you’ve had a demand, supply imbalance: more demand, less supply. And I think that’s going to invert.” So what that means is supply will then outweigh demand, which is why she sees home prices falling for years.

Prosecutors Want Judge to Act on Key Claim in Trump Documents Case - The New York Times

In an open display of frustration, federal prosecutors on Tuesday night told the judge overseeing former President Donald J. Trump’s classified documents case that a “fundamentally flawed” order she had issued was causing delays and asked her to quickly resolve a critical dispute about one of Mr. Trump’s defenses — leaving them time to appeal if needed.

Angel Reese reveals what she whispered into Caitlin Clark's ear

Reese, 21, and Clark, 22, embraced while in the handshake line, and ESPN’s Ryan Ruocco, who called the game with Basketball Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo, said there was a murmur moment.

One Of The Funniest Guys Alive Is Getting An HBO Series, As He Deserves

In one of the wisest comedy decisions made in recent memory, HBO has now decided that it wants in on the Tim Robinson business. You'll undoubtedly want to put his latest production on your radar, titled "The Chair Company." According to Deadline, this new series has been given the go-ahead for a half-hour pilot episode that's executive produced by, written by, and starring Robinson. He'll be joined on the creative side by his frequent collaborator Zach Kanin, who will also co-write and executive produce the project. The report briefly describes the premise of the series as:

IRS’s Most Wanted: The $200,000 Man - WSJ

The Internal Revenue Service got an audit of its own in time for Tax Day, and two irregularities jump out. President Biden’s plan to hire a new army of tax collectors is falling flat, and the agents already at work are targeting the middle class.

Zoraya ter Beek: Dutch Woman Chooses Euthanasia Due To Untreatable Mental Health Struggles

A 28-year-old Dutch woman named Zoraya ter Beek will undergo euthanasia in May due to severe mental health struggles, according to The Free Press. Ter Beek has battled depression, autism, and borderline personality disorder throughout her life. Despite having a loving boyfriend and pets, she feels her mental illness is untreatable.

Gianforte deploys National Guard to southern border

HELENA, Mont. — Gov. Gianforte announced that he is deploying the Montana National Guard to support Texas in efforts to secure the southern border of the United States.

Supreme Court Refuses to Take Amy Coney Barrett's Case

On Monday, the court declined to take up the case of John Doe v. Purdue, a lawsuit in which an anonymous student sued the school for unfairly finding him guilty of sexual assault and suspending him for a year, a punishment that cost him his spot in the Navy ROTC program. The case led to one of the most influential appellate decisions on campus sexual assault which was issued by a three-judge panel, that included Barrett, in 2019.

Diddy Suffers Blow After Posting on Social Media

After Sean "Diddy" Combs broke his social media silence on Easter Sunday following the raids on his Los Angeles and Miami homes on March 25, he lost thousands of followers.

Bill Maher Refused to Stop Smoking Pot Around Sober Steve-O

“I’m a clean and sober guy, approaching 16 years,” Steve-O said. “The Bill Maher podcast, which I saw you on, reached out and they—his thing is he smokes pot the whole time while he interviews people. And I said ‘Hey, I’d happily go on there but could you, while I’m on, out of respect for my sobriety, could he refrain from smoking pot?” he continued. “He said no, that’s a dealbreaker.”