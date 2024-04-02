The Rock Chalkboard

‘It’s his time’: Cornell Wheeler prepared to step into larger role in 2024

Rich Miller led KU's linebacking corps in each of Lance Leipold's first three seasons as head coach. By the time his senior season came, everyone in the position group looked to him for advice and to ask questions as one of the primary defensive leaders for the Jayhawks. Now, Miller is gone due to graduation and he left a hole not only in the leadership department but right in the middle of the Jayhawk defense at the middle linebacker position. However, Cornell Wheeler is keen and ready to fill both positions after a lengthy developmental process over the past three years.

McDonald's All-American Game Media Day: Top players talk chemistry & future, Liam McNeeley on open recruitment

HOUSTON -- On Monday the 2024 McDonald's All-Americans spent the afternoon with the media discussing a variety of topics. 247Sports was on hand to speak with each and every one of the 24 players in attendance.

Devin Neal almost didn't return to KU, but now he wants to make his senior season 'special'

Devin Neal and Jonathan Wallace both remember the moment vividly. Just before KU took the field to play Kansas State on Senior Night last November, the KU running backs coach looked at Neal and asked him a simple question, will this be your last game at Memorial Stadium?

Eraser Dust

Report: Multiple veteran NBA execs believe 2024 draft is worst class they've ever seen - Ahn Fire Digital

“Looking at this year’s draft class is like heading to your favorite steakhouse only to find out they’re out of steak,” O’Connor wrote in his latest mock draft. “Sure, there are still plenty of other delicious options: your trusted bigs, two-way upside wings, and guards who can cook up their own shots. But there’s no Wagyu porterhouse like Victor Wembanyama last year. There isn’t even a consensus on which entrées are the best. Teams will need to make the most of the available menu items to find talent and the best supporting pieces to add to their existing cores.”

Kalispell Officials Begin PFAS Sampling - Flathead Beacon

City officials on March 29 began sampling all of Kalispell’s drinking water wells for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) – more commonly known as “forever chemicals” – after the emerging contaminants were recently discovered in two of the city’s 11 well sites, according to a news release.

Caitlin Clark simmered for a year. Then she took out her rage on LSU

Caitlin Clark can swear all she wants that she hasn't been imagining this rematch with LSU, stewing about how close she’d come to a national championship and plotting her revenge on those who kept it from her.

Her game said otherwise.

Property taxes put Montana governor, local government leaders at odds

The supplemental property tax bills heading to property owners around the state this spring, made necessary by a November Supreme Court decision, represent a monumental headache for both local tax officials and homeowners.

Kurt Cobain Once Sat next to Duff McKagan on a Plane

As he boarded the flight, Cobain was surprised to see a familiar face in the seat next to his own, 2F. Duff McKagan was not a friend - in fact the last occasion on which the two Seattle musicians were in the same space was marred by threats of violence - but Guns N' Roses' bassist recalls that Cobain was happy to see him, if only, perhaps, because he knew that the McKagan, also in the depths of addiction, wouldn't be bombarding him with questions.

The soft life: why millennials are quitting the rat race | Women | The Guardian

Gardner is living what is increasingly becoming known online as the “soft life”. As a millennial, she is part of a generation brought up to take pride in hard work, who now find themselves in the midst of a cost of living crisis and the third recession of their lifetimes. As Gabrielle Judge, better known online as the Anti Work Girlboss, says: “You think your managers will take care of you? Your job will take care of you? That really crumbled for millennials, especially during the 2008 recession.”

Montana Supreme Court rewrites abortion ballot language; signature gathering moves closer

The Montana Supreme Court released its revised ballot language on Monday to describe a constitutional abortion rights amendment that voters may consider this fall, rejecting a version drafted last week by Attorney General Austin Knudsen.

Disney's Biggest Sci-Fi Failure In Years Making A Return Thanks To Becoming Freed From Mickey's Grasp | GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

The story follows Civil War veteran John Carter, who mysteriously finds himself on Mars known as Barsoom. On Mars, Carter becomes involved in an epic conflict among the planet’s inhabitants, including the noble Thardos and the evil Sab Than.