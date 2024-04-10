Notebook: Kansas Demolishes Nebraska

The Rock Chalkboard

Memorable Buck O’Neil Classic ends in victory for KU over 20th-ranked Nebraska - KU Sports

The Hall of Fame pitcher Satchel Paige, one of the legends of Negro League baseball, wielded an eclectic array of pitches. One, the “be ball,” was so named because, as Paige is often quoted as saying, “it be right where I want it.”

Rape charge against former KU basketball player dismissed due to insufficient evidence - KU Sports

Morris was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in March but instead entered into mediation talks with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. A status conference was scheduled for Wednesday for the parties to update the court about the negotiations, but that conference was canceled with a note that said “case dismissed.”

Bumgardner, Ford in contention for center spot; competition could shape rest of O-line - KU Sports

“Tiffin had about eight buildings total for a campus, and our student body was like 3,000 people,” he said Tuesday. “It’s a lot different. We had an indoor (facility), but we never had any nutrition or anything like that. Just getting food after practice, protein shakes, all that’s new to me.”

Arizona Republicans denounce revived 1864 abortion ban in sudden reversal | Arizona | The Guardian

Hours after Arizona’s supreme court declared on Tuesday that a 160-year-old abortion ban is now enforceable, Republicans in the state took a surprising stance for a party that has historically championed abortion restrictions – they denounced the decision.

Brian Dorsey: US prisoner executed despite clemency appeals by guards

The US Supreme Court rejected two bids to delay the execution. The governor also rejected a request for clemency, saying in a statement on Monday that Dorsey "punished his loving family for helping him in a time of need".

AMC Exec: We Wouldn't Have Made the Dune Popcorn Bucket if We Knew You'd Be Sickos About It

“We continue to learn and evolve. We would have never imagined the Dune thing. We would have never created it knowing it would be celebrated or mocked,” AMC Chief Content Officer Elizabeth Frank told Variety about the overwhelming response to the sandworm bucket, which even got cast and crew talking for its, uh... soft, wormy tendrils, driving people to go crazy with demand for the shai-hulussy-shaped vessel.

Planet Fitness Has Been 'Pretty Much Destroyed,' Says Company Founder Amid Speculation On Boycott Cancellations

Planet Fitness's policy allows gym members to use the locker room associated with their gender identity. But this policy has led to a few high-profile cases of women feeling uncomfortable in Planet Fitness women’s locker rooms, and some women and children have reported abuse and sexual harassment at the facilities. Many of these incidents resulted in the women losing their membership, but an arrest was made in at least one instance, as previously reported by Benzinga.

Mexican News Station Accidentally Shows Testicles Instead of Solar Eclipse

That's NOT the moon blocking the light -- one Mexican TV station's solar eclipse coverage Monday was totally nuts, as in the pair of testicles that somehow ended up on the screen ... and they might be famous!

U.S. Senate hopeful’s company reported losses of more than $77 million in 2023 - Montana Free Press

But the annual report the publicly traded company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also shows that Bridger is deeply in debt, hemorrhaging cash and at risk of failing to meet its financial obligations in the coming year.

Daisy Ridley Is Finally Ready for Her Star Wars Return

Rey Skywalker will be all grown up when Daisy Ridley reprises the role of this generation’s Star Wars Jedi heroine. Ridley told Empire Magazine she’s “coming in a bit more eyes wide open” to her new film, and added “I suppose I feel more like I’m owning it. I suppose I owned it the first time. Basically, I’m an adult now.”

Hot dog vendor, William Woods, furious with police after false imprisonment as victim of identity theft

The former hot dog vendor who was falsely imprisoned when he became the victim of a three-decade-long identity theft case has spoken out and threatened to sue the city that locked him up.

William Woods spent 428 days in jail and 147 days inside a hospital after he was ruled unfit for trial because a judge thought his perception of his identity was twisted.

These are the 10 worst U.S. states to live in for your mental health, according to a new study

Montana came in number one for the best place to live for mental health, scoring 8.06 out of 10. The state had the lowest number by population of “mentally unhealthy adults” who cannot afford care, and residents took the second-least mental health sick days in 2022.

By contrast, Nevada is ranked the worst state for mental health with a score of 2.06 out of 10. The Silver State placed in the top 5 for several measurements including the highest number of mental health sick days taken and the most youth reporting depressive episodes. Nevada also has one of the lowest ratios of psychologists to residents across the nation.

Dune: Part Two Comes Home Next Week

It’s not quite the same as seeing Dune: Part Two in glorious IMAX, but there’s something to be said for getting to watch the nearly three-hour sci-fi epic from your own couch. You can rewind the sandworm scenes, pause to refill your popcorn bucket... and enjoy the many extras that come with this home release.

Liam Gallagher defends gig length of tour with John Squire

“I’m glad there’s only 10 songs on the album. I think when you start doing more songs you take the foot off the gas on certain songs. Everything went into these 10 songs,” he explained.

