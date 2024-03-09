How to Watch: Kansas at Houston

Kansas hits the road for the final time in Big 12 conference play this year as KU travels to Texas to take on the Cougars of Houston. The Jayhawks enter the contest with a ranking of #14 by the AP, while the Cougars come in at #1. KenPom has KU at #17 and Houston at #1.

KU owns a 6-2 all-time record versus Houston, including 0-1 at Houston. The most recent meeting just last month was a 78-65 KU victory in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks are coming off a 90-68 home win over K-State, while Houston comes in off a 67-59 road win at Directional Florida.

Click here for a more in-depth look at Houston.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(14) Kansas: 22-8, 10-7 Big 12

(1) Houston: 27-3, 14-3 Big 12

Line: Houston -9.5

How to Watch

Saturday, March 9, 3:00 p.m. CST

Houston, TX: Fertitta Center (7,035)

TV: ESPN

- Jon Sciambi (Play-by-Play), Fran Fraschilla (Analyst), Kris Budden (Reporter)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

Under Bill Self, Kansas is 4-3 against AP #1 teams. None of those matches were played in Lawrence.

KU is just 3-6 in true road games so far this season, and 7-7 in games away from Allen Fieldhouse.

KU is 16-3 when taking a lead into halftime this season.

It won’t happen this year, but KU has won 20 of the 27 Big 12 regular season championships.