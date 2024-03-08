KU Hoops Preview: Houston

The date was February 3, 2024. As of that morning, the Jayhawks were only 5-3 in Big 12 play, with troubling losses to UCF and West Virginia. It felt like Kansas had walked a very narrow line to get to 12-1 in non-conference play, and that the Big 12 was too tough for them to maintain that balance. That day, Kansas beat a Houston team that’s lived at the #1 spot by just about every computer ranking on the planet, and they beat them bad. It was a 78-65 win in Allen Fieldhouse that put the vaunted Cougars and the struggling Jayhawks on equal footing at 6-3 in conference play.

The two teams’ paths diverged from that day forward. Houston has won all 8 contests since February 3, and only a couple of those (mainly their road games at Oklahoma and Baylor) were even close contests. You probably know what the Jayhawks have done over the past month or so if you’re reading this, but just in case you need a reminder, Kansas has gone 4-4 in that same period, including a humiliating 29 point loss in Lubbock, and a nearly equally as embarrassing loss at home to a BYU team that didn’t even play particularly well.

The good news for Saturday’s matchup in Houston is that there’s no real penalty for losing. Kansas was never really in serious contention for a Big 12 title this year, and even if they had been, the worst Houston could do is share it with Iowa State. KU sits four games back. A loss on the road to a surefire 1 seed like Houston is also unlikely to affect the tournament committee’s view of Kansas. A win, however, might catapult them up from the 3 line where most bracketologists place them back up to a potential 2 seed. It might also give the Jayhawks a much-needed boost of confidence after their recent run of uneven play. Even if you don’t compete for a league title, finishing the regular season with a blowout over K-State and a road win over Houston with your eye on a potential 2 seed is a pretty sweet spot to be in approaching the middle of March.

However, for that dream to become a reality, Bill Self and the Jayhawks will have to figure out how to sweep a dominant Houston team with a coach in Kelvin Sampson that doesn’t rate much lower than Self in terms of coaching ability and success. Houston plays a brutal, physical, slow-paced brand of basketball that reminds of many Bo Ryan teams over the years at Wisconsin, only with much more gifted players. I don’t know of any rating system that doesn’t put Houston’s defense at #1 in the entire country. The only team that comes close fellow Big 12 foes Iowa State. In conference play, opponents have shot a horrific 46.6% from two point range, and Houston, despite an overall lack of height on the roster, boasts the 2nd highest block rate in the league. The only downside is that they send opponents to the foul line a lot (as in, at the highest rate in the league). However, when you’re turning teams over 22+% of the time and limiting them to horrendous shooting numbers, you can afford a few extra fouls. What Kansas did to Houston in Lawrence is very unlikely to be replicated. Despite the overall numbers I just listed, Kansas shot 25-32 from two in their win. If they played 20 more times, I don’t think we’d see a better shooting performance that that against this Cougars team. Kansas had substantial turnover issues in that game as well, giving the ball away 18 times to Houston’s three. A repeat win is next to impossible if those numbers even come close to replicating themselves.

With Houston’s lack of height, Sampson tried to blitz Hunter Dickinson when possible in Lawrence, but Dickinson was largely unfazed, scoring 20 points on 13-21 shooting, though he did turn it over three times. Outside of Dickinson going 4-7 from deep, Kansas barely even tried to shoot threes otherwise, though why bother when you’re making almost every two pointer you try? Kevin McCullar made all six two pointers he attempted, and as a team KU went 17-20 at the rim. I don’t know what Sampson has up his sleeve for Saturday, but I’m sure he’s been working on a different approach since the day his team suffered their biggest loss of the season in Lawrence.

Prediction

Highly physical defenses that pressure the hell out of the ball are this Kansas team’s worst enemy. The Jayhawks pass well in space but lack a lot of reliable ball-handling, and they don’t have the shooting to keep that pressure spread out across the court as they try to run their offense. No one goes 25-32 inside the arc against the best defensive team in the country without luck playing at least a healthy role in it. I do think Kansas can keep the turnovers down a bit more than they did in Lawrence, but there’s just no way they can score nearly that efficiently again. February 3rd aside, Houston is just about the worst type of team for this KU squad to face. Their defense may steal the show, but they’re still good enough offensively to get their points on the board, and will dare a very inconsistent KU offense to do the same. Houston will also likely come out with a lot of fire in this one given what happened last month, and given the low stakes for Kansas, our best hope is probably that they can just play relaxed and find a way to navigate Houston’s pressure defense. I just don’t see it resulting in a win.

Houston 75, Kansas 65