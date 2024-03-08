Notebook: Kansas Ready for Houston

The Rock Chalkboard

2024 five-star forward Liam McNeeley de-commits from Indiana

Liam McNeeley, the No. 15 overall recruit in the 2024 class, is de-committing from Indiana and has requested a release from his National Letter of Intent, a source tells 247Sports.

NCAA Tournament 2024 bracketology: Tennessee takes aim at No. 1 seed after stunning Alabama

Alabama on the road was beatable but at home? Forget about it. Nate Oats’ squad had torched teams left and right in Tuscaloosa’s friendly confines. Tennessee didn’t get the memo. The Vols turned Alabama’s water off in the second half for a stunning, 81-74 victory.

Jamari McDowell’s play and personality have Bill Self drawing comparisons to former KU star

Jamari McDowell was never going to be a star for KU as a freshman. With multiple players in front of him, the likelihood that he could crack the consistent rotation seemed minimal, but not impossible. However, that hasn’t kept McDowell from taking almost full advantage of the minutes he’s earned by staying within his skillset and making the right decisions. That’s led to impacts not only on the court but in the locker room too.

Potential NCAA Tournament pitfalls and promising draws for college basketball's top-12 teams

The NCAA Tournament draw is literally everything. It might mean even more in an ever-evolving college basketball ecosystem where scoring has erupted, but the recent examples shine a light on the fortune or bad luck some teams have had on Selection Sunday.

Eraser Dust

70% of Chiefs-Dolphins fans who got frostbite at playoff game now facing amputation - SBNation.com

The brutal January 13 playoff game between the Chiefs and Dolphins at Arrowhead will be remembered forever. The -4 weather, combined with a -27 degree wind chill made it one of the coldest NFL games of all time, and now two months after the game some fans are still feeling the effects — and could for the rest of their lives.

Columbia Falls resident to attend State of the Union address | Daily Inter Lake

Flathead Valley native and Air Force veteran Fred Hamilton will attend the State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. tonight at the invitation of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who is working with the Columbia Falls resident on forthcoming legislation.

Jobs report February 2024: U.S. job growth totaled 275,000

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 275,000 for the month while the jobless rate moved higher to 3.9%. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for payroll growth of 198,000, a step slower from the downwardly revised gain of 229,000 in January. The December gain also was revised down to 290,000 from 333,000.

The Most Unusual State of the Union in Living Memory - The Atlantic

Few leaders have so visibly enjoyed being president as Joe Biden. That might explain why he took so long getting down the aisle of the House chamber tonight, shaking hands and taking selfies. When he finally made it to the dais, he soaked up the applause and then grinned. “Good evening! If I were smart, I’d go home now,” he said.

Steph busts out epic golf shot celebration after 3-pointer vs. Bucks - Yahoo Sports

Steph Curry is a man of many celebrations, and he added a new one to his repertoire against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at Chase Center.

Taylor Swift Fans Are Blocking Travis Kelce

"Taylor sang this love x ciwyw so i blocked travis kelce," one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, following Monday's show.

Ewan McGregor's Daughter Clara Jokes He Should 'Get Out of' Her Light-Up Obi-Wan Toothbrush in Funny Video

The actress and producer shared a hilarious video on Instagram showing herself using one of her dad's spare toothbrushes — which featured a blue lightsaber design and even audio from the Star Wars saga — while staying over at his place.

John Mulaney’s ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler announces eyebrow-raising memoir: ‘She’s going to end him’

She continued, “It is a story about mental health; about being a woman; about family. And finally, about the endless source of my heartbreak and rage — men.”

Liam Gallagher shuts down rumours of an Oasis reunion and insists he hasn't spoken to his brother Noel 'for about 10 years' amid claims the group were back in touch | Daily Mail Online

Quizzed by Jonathan on the age-old rumours, Liam quickly said: 'I haven't spoken to him for about 10 years, 2009 I think.'

Snowpack remains below normal after an 'exceptionally low' snow year in Montana | Montana Public Radio

During the last month, Montana’s snowpack has increased by double digit percentage points and now ranges from 65 to 75 percent of normal.