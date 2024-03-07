Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparing for Houston

Eraser Dust

Dickinson mum on future after KU fans chant ‘one more year’ - KU Sports

For a moment following his senior night Tuesday, Kansas center Hunter Dickinson looked ready to deliver some big news.

“I already have a decision to make,” he told reporters postgame, as he paused for dramatic effect and looked earnestly at teammates Kevin McCullar Jr. and Nick Timberlake.

Then he turned back to the gathered media with a grin and said “Nah, I’m just playing with y’all.”

2024 State of the Union: Biden faces massive stakes during address

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden faces a pivotal State of the Union address Thursday as he looks to silence skeptics about his ability to keep serving, convince restless Americans of a strong economy and reestablish the stakes of a likely rematch against Donald Trump.

Alabama governor signs IVF protection bill into law, but experts say it will take more work to protect fertility services | CNN

The new law does not address the issue of personhood at the heart of last month’s ruling in a case stemming from the accidental destruction of frozen embryos at a fertility clinic, and experts say it’s going to take more work to protect fertility services in the state. The fertility clinic at the center of that case has halted services and told CNN the new legislation falls short of providing the legal protection it needs to resume care.

Caitlin Clark money: Potential WNBA contract has some fans shocked

Caitlin Clark, who holds the record as the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer, has announced that she will be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft. Clark has decided to forgo a fifth year at the college level, which has led to speculation about a potential pay cut compared to what she currently earns through NIL deals.

Tester, Sheehy locked in a tight race for Montana Senate seat: Poll | The Hill

The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey found that when Montana voters were asked about a hypothetical Senate match-up between Tester and Sheehy, 44 percent backed Tester, while 42 percent supported Sheehy. Fourteen percent of respondents said they were undecided.

Five Guys boss explained why restaurant charges so much as receipt photo goes viral

"We do not base our price on anything but margins.

"We raise our prices to reflect whatever our food costs are

Portion of Glacier Park Airport’s Terminal Expansion Opens to Passengers - Flathead Beacon

Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) officials on Tuesday announced the completion of the first phase of the $150 million terminal expansion, which includes portions of the TSA checkpoint, new jet bridges and waiting areas, expanded retail and dining options, offices and an escalator. It opens to passengers on March 6.

Court denies Gianforte’s request to stay ruling in veto lawsuit

Judge Mike Menahan’s ruling on March 5 does not guarantee that lawmakers will be able to override Gianforte’s veto of Senate Bill 442, legislation that allocated tax revenues from marijuana sales to conservation, veterans and county infrastructure programs. But it does start a 14-day clock for the governor and the Montana secretary of state to initiate a vote to override the veto, appeal the district court’s ruling to the Montana Supreme Court or both.

Elon Musk Goes After Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife, MacKenzie Scott

Elon Musk isn't a fan of MacKenzie Scott's charitable giving.

"'Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse' should filed be listed among 'Reasons that Western Civilization died,'" Musk wrote in an X post referencing Jeff Bezos' ex-wife

Bozeman median home prices approaching $1 million

BOZEMAN — As home prices in Gallatin County approach a median price of $1 million, real estate in neighboring counties, like Park County, are seeing a spillover effect, raising prices there as well.