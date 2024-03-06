Notebook: Kansas Mauls K-State

The Rock Chalkboard

KU routs Kansas State 90-68 on senior night - KU Sports

“I saw how excited they were after they beat us,” center Hunter Dickinson said, “and I think that definitely kind of stuck with some of us, just how excited they were — usually people are excited to beat us because it’s a rare occasion, but especially for them. I think we felt a little motivated coming in tonight.”

Two-RBI double sends Jayhawks past Creighton in six-inning home opener - KU Sports

“She hasn’t had a lot of opportunities this season, so far,” McFalls said. “But, we saw her in (batting practice) earlier today and she looked great. We were just feeling like she had an opportunity to come up and get a big solid hit and she needed that probably as much as we wanted to see it from her.”

Timberlake extends personal senior-night streak to 3, shines for Jayhawks this time - KU Sports

“I saw his family, they were out taking pictures at midcourt about 4:30 today … I said he’s going to make five (3s) tonight,” Self said postgame Tuesday.

Nikki Haley to exit Republican presidential race Wednesday | CNN Politics

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will announce Wednesday that she is exiting the Republican presidential race, according to sources familiar with her plans, clearing the path for former President Donald Trump.

Former baseball star Steve Garvey and Rep. Adam Schiff advance in California Senate race

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Republican former Major League Baseball star Steve Garvey were the top two vote-getters in California’s Super Tuesday Senate primary, advancing to the November general election.

Kim Mulkey Has Blunt Response To Question About Caitlin Clark, Pete Maravich - The Spun: What's Trending In The Sports World Today

"I don’t look at comparing apples to oranges. What [Caitlin] Clark has done is unbelievable and her name will be right up there at the top,” Mulkey told reporters. “But he played over here with no three-point line three years and I don’t think we need to make too much of ‘oh she passed him’ because he’s a man. She’s who she is and that’s awesome, and her lord knows when I played against her I was like are you kidding me? What a generational talent.”

Five Guys customers say its prices are ‘out of control’

“guess I was expecting about $12 to $15 per person for Five Guys. $22 (without tip) just seems to cross a line,” the user added in a follow-up post. “What is the right amount these days?”

Disney Just Sneakily Canceled a Controversial Star Wars Show

While the packaging for Moon Knight and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier — two series that haven’t been renewed for a second season — are listed as “The Complete First Season,” Obi-Wan Kenobi is called “The Complete Series.”

The money behind Montana’s new charter schools

The short answer is about $1.2 million. Both House Bill 549, which established public charter schools, and House Bill 562, which set up a separate system of “community choice” schools, called for any new charters to receive state funding through what’s known as K-12 BASE Aid. That’s the same formula the Legislature uses to fund public schools. In setting Montana’s two-year budget last spring, lawmakers set aside about $817,000 in extra BASE aid for public charter schools and another $425,000 for community choice schools.

Kalispell seeks feedback for Main Street safety plan | Daily Inter Lake

While the bypass will relieve downtown congestion, Nygren said the Main Street safety plan is aimed at ensuring safe navigation of the downtown area for all people. He encouraged residents to share their experience traveling downtown.

All 12 Members Of The Phantom Menace Jedi Council, Ranked By Threat Level In Battle

The Jedi High Council had many inherent flaws by the time of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, but it also consisted of some of the most powerful Jedi in the galaxy. The Jedi Order had several ranks, and Masters were near the top, but only the greatest of Masters could serve on the Council. As such, some of the most powerful Jedi in Star Wars once held seats on the Council, and it was considered quite an honor.

Fans Are 'Not Ready' After Jason and Travis Kelce Announce Exciting Podcast Guest

On X (formerly Twitter), the brothers teased that their mother, Donna Kelce, will join them on the Wednesday, March 6 episode of New Heights. And one of the topics likely on the docket is Jason's decision to say goodbye to professional football.

Comedian Nick Swardson escorted offstage during his own set

In one video clip posted by an attendee, Swardson can be seen saying he will “rally,” as he rambles and impersonates action star Jason Statham, while the crowd boos. An audience member off camera can be heard saying that Swardson’s comedy set is “so bad, it’s historical.”

Netflix's Biggest Sci-Fi Epic of 2023 is Getting the Upgrade It Desperately Needs

Now, with Netflix, Snyder appears to have the most creative freedom he’s ever enjoyed. That’s what makes his latest project, Rebel Moon, such an anomaly. Not only has Snyder split his sci-fi epic into two installments, but each film will get a director’s cut down the line. Per Snyder, this was a request from Netflix, as the streamer wanted to start with a tamer, relatively family-friendly version of the story. With Part One now out, Snyder is gearing up to release the “deeper, harder,” R-rated iteration later this year.

Kansas state representative arrested in Shawnee Co. | KSNT 27 News

52-year-old Carl Fredrick Alexander Maughan, a Colwich Republican, was booked on charges of possession of a firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, failure to give signal when changing lanes or turning and improper driving on a laned roadway, according to the Shawnee County daily booking report.