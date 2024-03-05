Jayhawks rock K-State, win 90-68

KU got revenge and extended its Senior Night streak in Lawrence on Tuesday night as the Jayhawks defeated the Wildcats by a 90-68 count.

K-State jumped out to an early 10-5 lead, but that was quickly erased by a 10-0 KU run. The Wildcats would close to within two points at 24-22 with 8:06 to go before the half, but KU quickly extended the lead to 30-22 and the game was never really in doubt after that. After taking a 41-33 lead into halftime, the Jayhawks held K-State scoreless for nearly the first four minutes of the second half, and the party was on in Lawrence.

SANDSTORM

KU hasn’t lost on Senior Night since 1983 (to Nebraska???). The Jayhawks were paced by Kevin McCullar’s 19 points and Nick Timberlake’s 18 points, as the pair combined to go 6-9 from behind the arc.

The Jayhawks held K-State’s leading scorer, Tylor Perry, scoreless from the field on just six shot attempts. Perry would hit two first half free throws for his only points of the contest.

WE OWN THIS STATE

KU has has now defeated K-State 17-straight times inside Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks extend their NCAA record of wins against a single program, and are now 202-96 all-time against K-State. KU has won 8 of the last 10 matchups, and 14 of the last 17. Since the inception of the Big 12, KU is 56-8 against K-State.

DOOM

K-State had no answer for KJ Adams, who was doing things like this:

K-State also couldn’t handle Hunter Dickinson, like, at all, as the big man put up 15 points, collected 20 rebounds, and blocked 5 shots. HD added two assists and a steal, and only turned the ball over once.

UP NEXT

Kansas will turn its attention to top-ranked Houston for a showdown on Saturday to wrap up the regular season. The game will tip at 3 PM Jayhawk time from the Fertitta Center. The Jayhawks beat Houston in Allen Fieldhouse back on February 3 by a 78-65 score.