KU Senior Night Preview: KSU

Tonight is senior night in Lawrence, which means an impressive streak is on the line: 40 straight senior night victories at Allen Fieldhouse (unless the NCAA invalidated that...did De Sousa ever play on senior night? Does anyone care?). Tonight doubles as the second game of this year's Sunflower Showdown series. The first game very much did not go KU's way, with the Jayhawks losing by five in OT after shooting just 3-15 from outside.

In addition to wanting to send the seniors off properly, maybe this team will come out ready to put their in-state rivals in their place. Of course, if you can predict how this Kansas team will play on a given night, you need to hop aboard the sports gambling train right away.

In the game in Manhattan, KSU's leading scorer for the season, Tylor Perry, led the Wildcats with 26 points, followed by their second leading scorer Camryn Carter chipping in 19. In that game, Kansas hit less than 50% of their twos, hardly grabbed any offensive rebounds, and generally played terrible basketball down the stretch to lose a game in which they led for most of the night.

For the season, K-State is KenPom's 68th ranked team, the same rank they've earned by Torvik. KenPom rates their offense just 147th nationally, but their defense is top 20. In league play, the Wildcats have the 13th rated offense (out of 14) by adjusted efficiency, but middle of the pack defensively at 5th. If they want to disrupt senior night, they'll probably need to start on the defensive end.

Defensively, Kansas State has continued to succeed at something they almost always did well under Bruce Weber: pressure shots inside the arc. They've held Big 12 opponents to just 46.7% shooting from two, and though their overall numbers may get some boost from luck in terms of their league-leading "3 point defense" with opponents hitting an insanely low 28.8% from deep, this Kansas team is very unlikely to demoralize an opponent by making a ton of their threes. Even on a hot shooting night, it's clearly not in Self's gameplan for this team to freely shoot the ball from outside. We can debate the merits of that gameplan, but with KU 334th nationally in 3-point rate (only 28 teams in all of D1 shoot fewer), there's no debate to be had about whether Self has any interest in watching this team shoot from outside.

While Kansas State will do their best to challenge shots and avoid allowing easy attempts, and while overall they're a very effective defensive team, they don't dominate all categories. They're below average in forcing turnovers, and downright bad on the defensive glass. Kansas hasn't been great at grabbing their own misses though, so I don't foresee Jerome Tang making any strategic changes to crash the glass harder. K-State is also a solid shot blocking team, and they manage to accomplish it without sending opponents to the free throw line. And when opponents have shot free throws, KSU has "defended" them very well, with league opposition hitting just 66.6% from the stripe.

Offensively, there isn't much to talk about. Perry and Carter, mentioned earlier for leading the team in scoring in episode one of the Sunflower Showdown, are part of a three-headed scoring monster that's responsible for nearly 60% of the team's scoring, along with Arthur Kaluma. Though they shoot freely, especially Perry, none of them have been consistently great 3-point shooters. While none of them put up amazing numbers inside the arc, they're still capable of doing some damage there. Perry also leads the team in both FT rate and FT%, hitting over 91% at the stripe on 152 attempts this year.

As a team, K-State shoots a lot of threes, at the second highest rate in the Big 12 in fact, trailing only BYU, albeit by a wide margin. That makes them dangerous because they have numerous players who, even if their season-long numbers aren't impressive, are capable of having a hot night from outside and just continuing to let it fly. They've hit just 33.5% of their threes in conference play, but they make 51.8% of their twos while knocking down nearly 75% of their free throws.

K-State has had a huge issue with turning the ball over, but this Kansas team simply doesn't take advantage of that trait in opponents, which will make KSU more likely to put on a better than average offensive performance. They don't grab a lot of offensive rebounds so I'd be surprised if they hurt Kansas badly on the glass, but I still expect them to exceed expectations with their offensive performance tonight.

Prediction

I won't lie, I gave serious thought to picking KSU. Kansas is the better team, especially with McCullar playing and not looking particularly limited by his knee injury. But Kansas has been erratic, and in almost every conference game we've seen opponents able to successfully implement effective defensive strategies on this team. K-State's defenders stay glued to their man in a half court setting, and I don't see Kansas exploding for a great offensive performance in this type of game.

However, outside of hitting a ton of threes, it's tough to see how KSU comes into AFH and executes well offensively, especially with KU's starting five looking closer to 100% healthy than they have in some time. I do believe KSU will frustrate the Jayhawks as we try to execute a half court offense, and I believe that will translate to a close game where KU really struggles to pull away. I'm not picking an upset loss and series sweep on senior night, but I am picking a close game where fans can never truly relax and feel like the game is under control.

Kansas 72, Kansas State 69