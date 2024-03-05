How to Watch: KState at KU

Kansas returns to the friendly confines to take on its in-state rival
Wichita State Topeka YMCA Kansas State on Senior Night. The Jayhawks enter the contest with a ranking of #14 by the AP, while the Wildcats, as usual, come in unranked. KenPom has KU at #17 and K-State at #68.
KU owns a 201-96 all-time record versus KSU, including 52-18 in Allen Fieldhouse. The most recent meeting just last month, a 75-70 K-State victory in Manhattan.
The Jayhawks are coming off an 82-74 road loss at Baylor, while K-State comes in off a 74-72 road loss at Cincinnati.
Here are the essentials:
The Numbers
(14) Kansas: 21-8, 9-7 Big 12
(lol) K-State: 17-12, 7-9 Big 12
Line: KU -10.5
How to Watch
Tuesday, March 5, 8:00 p.m. CST
Lawrence, KS: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)
TV: ESPN
- Dan Shulman (Play-by-Play), Jay Williams (Analyst)
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Online Streaming: www.espn.com or the ESPN app (subscription required)
Fun Facts
Kansas has not lost its final home game of a season since 1983 (Nebraska).
KU is ranked outside of the AP top 10 for the first time in 56 weeks.
KU is 121-19 under Bill Self following a loss, including 6-1 this season.
KU’s 201 wins against K-State are the most any one team has against another in NCAA history.
