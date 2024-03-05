How to Watch: KState at KU

Kansas returns to the friendly confines to take on its in-state rival Wichita State Topeka YMCA Kansas State on Senior Night. The Jayhawks enter the contest with a ranking of #14 by the AP, while the Wildcats, as usual, come in unranked. KenPom has KU at #17 and K-State at #68.

KU owns a 201-96 all-time record versus KSU, including 52-18 in Allen Fieldhouse. The most recent meeting just last month, a 75-70 K-State victory in Manhattan.

The Jayhawks are coming off an 82-74 road loss at Baylor, while K-State comes in off a 74-72 road loss at Cincinnati.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(14) Kansas: 21-8, 9-7 Big 12

(lol) K-State: 17-12, 7-9 Big 12

Line: KU -10.5

How to Watch

Tuesday, March 5, 8:00 p.m. CST

Lawrence, KS: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

TV: ESPN

- Dan Shulman (Play-by-Play), Jay Williams (Analyst)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

Kansas has not lost its final home game of a season since 1983 (Nebraska).

KU is ranked outside of the AP top 10 for the first time in 56 weeks.

KU is 121-19 under Bill Self following a loss, including 6-1 this season.

KU’s 201 wins against K-State are the most any one team has against another in NCAA history.