Notebook: Kansas Ready to Maul Senior Night

The Rock Chalkboard

Bracketology: Kansas falling down NCAA Tournament field projection

Bill Self team's slide in the poll is now reflected on the projected bracket. There are still four Big 12 teams among the top 16, but the Jayhawks will have to negotiate a tough final week of the season and possibly win at least one game in the conference tournament to remain as a top seed with Houston, Iowa State and Baylor. Further losses could complicate an impressive history for Self. Kansas has never been lower than a No. 4 seed in the tournament since he took over in the 2003-04 season.

Preview: KU angles for revenge in senior-night Sunflower Showdown - KU Sports

After his team lost at Baylor and was officially eliminated from contention for a Big 12 Conference regular season title — not to mention thrust into a less favorable position in the overall league standings — Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. reiterated that his team’s goal “hasn’t changed at all.”

KU diamond sports go on winning streaks; more from weekend action - KU Sports

After the Jayhawks’ 11-2 victory Friday in their first game back in Lawrence this season, they proceeded to win two of the next three over the Tigers in seven innings, one as scheduled and one by run rule. The other game, the second half of Saturday’s doubleheader, was a convincing result at 10-3 — even if they didn’t quite pile on 32 runs like Texas Tech had against TSU earlier in the season.

Eraser Dust

Trump wins Colorado ballot disqualification case at US Supreme Court | Reuters

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court handed Donald Trump a major victory on Monday, barring states from disqualifying candidates for federal office under a constitutional provision involving insurrection and reversing Colorado's exclusion of him from its ballot.

Clarence Thomas' Move in Donald Trump Case 'Stunning': Attorney

In an unsigned opinion issued ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries, the justices said states can't invoke Section 3 to keep presidential candidates from appearing on ballots and only Congress can enforce it.

Let's talk about the rumor

But that lack of knowledge hasn’t stopped legions of readers, social media posters, sources of various degrees of authority and even candidates for governor from speculating rampantly, and publicly. The speculation reached its peak (so far) when former Democratic U.S. North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, speaking earlier this week on a podcast popular with politicos and lapsed politicians, dropped a bomb: “Just to gossip a little bit,” she said, Rosendale dropped out of the Senate race, and might even resign his House seat, because he’d allegedly, according to what Heitcamp called “rumor,” impregnated a 20-year-old congressional staffer.

Dave Matthews Band Loads Tour Opener In Las Vegas With Cover Debuts

The rest of Dave Matthews Band’s 2024 tour opener was packed with such fan-favorites as “Grey Street,” “Space Between,” “Jimi Thing” and “Warehouse.” Oldie “Jimi Thing” frequently spawns other songs towards the end and in Las Vegas the band selected ZZ Top’s “Cheap Sunglasses,” yet another debut. DMB paused for a moment in between songs before Matthews helmed the Texas-based trio’s 1979 hit. “Warehouse” wrapped the main set complete with a wild intro and jam on the Kingsmen-popularized “Louie Louie.”

How another round of government dysfunction might delay your tax refund

This setup could put the government's tax collector into uncharted territory, having never before had to grapple with a shuttered government during the height of tax season.

Man arrested following disturbance, police pursuit in Kalispell

KALISPELL — A man is behind bars in Kalispell after leading law enforcement on a pursuit following a Monday afternoon incident near Flathead High School.

Art of Accounting: Everyone will be leaving you | Accounting Today

When someone leaves, they need to be replaced and with that comes orientation, training, introduction to your systems and procedures and to your culture. One way to reduce the burdens of onboarding a new staff person is to have good systems in place. I mean really good systems. The better the systems, the easier it is to bring a new person in and get them productive as quickly as possible.