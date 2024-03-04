Notebook: Big Weekend for KU Sports

The Rock Chalkboard

KU kept at arm’s length in 82-74 loss to Baylor - KU Sports

“We just needed to get stops,” point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. said. “You can’t let them go on runs like that at their home court. They’re a very good team. So we just got to get better this week coming up before we play K-State, get better on our defense, keep that intensity up.”

Notebook: Braun hurts ankle in KU’s loss - KU Sports

“He turned his ankle, and I wasn’t going to play him,” head coach Bill Self said after the game. “They told me he got it pretty good, so hopefully he’ll be ready by Tuesday.”

KU women knock off conference champion Oklahoma 83-74 in regular-season finale - KU Sports

“They not only picked us and chose Kansas when the program was not where we wanted it to be, but they also stuck with us… when that is not a popular thing to do (in today’s culture),” said head coach Brandon Schneider.

Eraser Dust

Nikki Haley wins Washington, D.C., Republican primary, in small symbolic boost | Reuters

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - Presidential contender Nikki Haley won the Washington, D.C., Republican primary on Sunday, her first victory in the nominating process and a symbolic win for the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Edison Research said.

Election 2024: Supreme Court could decide if Trump can appear on the ballot | AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump could learn Monday whether the Supreme Court will let him appear on this year’s ballot as the leading Republican presidential candidate tries to close in on his party’s nomination.

A ‘cowboy ski town’ where high earners can’t afford a home faces a housing battle

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Despite offering a salary of $167,000, the city of Steamboat Springs can’t find a head of human resources who can afford a place to live in the remote Colorado community surrounded by ranches and famous for training Olympic athletes.

Everyone's Ripping Caitlin Clark For Behavior vs. Ohio State Today - The Spun: What's Trending In The Sports World Today

Caitlin Clark is now the all-time leading scorer in college basketball history, surpassing Pete Maravich with two free throws late in the first half against Ohio State.

IRS says millionaires haven’t filed tax returns in thousands of cases - The Washington Post

The IRS said it stopped sending letters to people who didn’t file their tax returns, when the agency was strapped for funds. Now it’s going after the money.

A Field Guide to Feeling Good in Northwest Montana - Flathead Beacon

When Allie Maloney moved to the Flathead three years ago, she experienced a feeling that many newcomers and outsiders recognize all too well: profound loneliness. Her closest community of family and friends – the ones who understand her deepest self – live out of state, and she strongly felt this distance.

We Ranked 26 Classic American Sandwiches From Worst To Best

There might not be a class of foods that is as uniquely American as the sandwich. Although the name is derived from a British aristocrat, the Americans are really responsible for taking in the sandwich and making it uniquely their own. Now, sandwiches include everything from the piled-high pastrami sandwiches you'd grab from your local Jewish deli to the breakfast sandwich from your local greasy spoon doused with copious amounts of hot sauce. The Americans are also responsible for turning recipes that aren't inherently sandwiches in nature, like chicken salad and meatballs, into portable meals that can be eaten for lunch, dinner, and more — just by sticking them between two pieces of bread.

What It Means To Plant Weeds During A Costco Trip (And Why It's So Annoying)

Costco shoppers and employees across multiple locations are upset over finding "weeds" around the big-box store, but they're not talking about gardening. Just as real-life weeds grow somewhere unwanted, "weeds" in a store are items that are out of place. "Planting weeds" is the practice of leaving trash or random items around a store where they don't belong. Why is this so annoying? According to self-proclaimed Costco employees online, one of the biggest reasons is wastefulness.

Why Sith Lords Have Yellow Eyes - Except For Count Dooku

Sith Lords often have yellow eyes in Star Wars, but what exactly causes them and why Count Dooku never had them is a mystery. Emperor Palpatine was the first Star Wars character to have yellow eyes in 1980's The Empire Strikes Back, a look that carried over to Return of the Jedi. Subsequent Star Wars movies and TV shows have featured more Sith Lords with yellow eyes, as have the books and comics, both canon and Legends. While yellow eyes are caused by using the dark side of the Force, their appearance among Sith Lords is often infrequent or inconsistent.