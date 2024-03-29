Notebook: Kansas Prepares for the Weekend

The Rock Chalkboard

Former KU star Walt Wesley dies at 79 - KU Sports

Walt Wesley, a member of Kansas’ 1965-66 conference championship team and one of the legendary Jayhawks whose jerseys hang in the rafters of Allen Fieldhouse, died Thursday morning in Tampa, Florida, KU Athletics announced. He was 79.

KU staff looks to Wheeler to take next step - KU Sports

“Cornell’s had some really good weeks in the program and then something’s always happened that unfortunately set him back,” head coach Lance Leipold said.

Mayberry will return to KU for 2024-25 season - KU Sports

Kansas senior point guard Wyvette Mayberry will use her extra year of COVID-19 eligibility and return to the team next season, she announced on Instagram Thursday afternoon.

Eraser Dust

Lily Gladstone: paving the way

The ceremony was meant to welcome home Gladstone, who was born and raised on the reservation before moving to Seattle, and honor her with a stand-up headdress, a tradition that recognizes a member of the community who has demonstrated leadership, respect and responsibility.

One fateful decision summed up North Carolina's Sweet 16 demise - Yahoo Sports

The lineup that North Carolina went with late in Thursday night’s Sweet 16 matchup against Alabama included an All-American point guard, the program record holder for double-doubles and two more double-digit scorers.

Somehow, none of them hoisted the most important 3-point attempt of the Tar Heels’ season-ending 89-87 loss in the NCAA tournament

Suge Knight Reacts from Prison to Diddy Raids, 'You're in Danger'

TMZ Hip Hop obtained this new commentary from Suge -- we're told it's an outtake from his "Collect Call" podcast with Dave Mays -- and the Death Row founder is clearly convinced his longtime rival is destined for a prison ... just like him.

Why some Christians are angry about Trump’s ‘God Bless the USA’ Bible | CNN

The concept of a Bible covered in the American flag, as well as a former president’s endorsement of a text Christians consider to be sacred, has raised concern among religious circles. It’s also raised questions about Trump’s motivations, as the former president finds himself in the middle of several expensive legal battles.

Ohio high school English teacher, Jennifer Ruziscka, resigns after OnlyFans account discovered

Jennifer Ruziscka has worked within the Springfield (Ohio) Local School District for nearly 30 years, before her career was upended in January when school officials learned about her “pornographic/sexually graphic website,” according to WTOL.

Beyoncé: Cowboy Carter review – from hoedown to full-blown genre throwdown | Beyoncé | The Guardian

The musician’s eighth album straddles the Beatles, the Beach Boys, the blues – and Becky with the Good Hair via Dolly Parton’s Jolene

KFC rolls out new menu item to challenge McDonald’s, Burger King - TheStreet

The success of KFC's Chicken Nuggets launch prompted the fast-food chain to introduce its new Saucy Nuggets, featuring its nuggets dripping with new sauce flavors Honey Sriracha, Korean BBQ and Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour Sauce that will be available in restaurants nationwide starting April 1, the company said in a March 28 statement. KFC is also reintroducing its Nashville Hot Sauce, first offered in 2016 for its Nashville Hot Chicken, and its Georgia Gold Sauce, unveiled in 2017.

Jerry Seinfeld: 'Horrible' Hugh Grant was 'pain in the ass' on 'Unfrosted' set

“We had lots of fights. He’s a pain in the ass to work with. He’s horrible,” Seinfeld, 69, said during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday.

Kalispell man charged after alleged attack with shovel | Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell Police officers arrived at the 300 block Seventh Avenue West home about 9:38 a.m. at Youngquist’s behest, according to court documents. The 46-year-old allegedly told authorities that the downstairs tenant had stabbed him in the fingers.

Small Montana town considers infants in the workplace policy

"It is the policy of the Town of Whitehall to provide a positive work environment that recognizes parents’ responsibilities to their jobs and to their infants by acknowledging that, when an infant is able to stay with a parent, this benefits the family, the employer, and society. The Town of Whitehall Infant-at-Work Program encourages new mothers or fathers to return to work sooner by allowing the new parents to bring their infant to work with them from the ages of 6 weeks to 6 months or until the baby is mobile (crawling, climbing, etc)."

Song lyrics getting simpler, more repetitive, angry and self-obsessed – study | Music | The Guardian

You’re not just getting older. Song lyrics really are becoming simpler and more repetitive, according to a study published on Thursday.