Notebook: KU Football Prepares for Pro Days

The Rock Chalkboard

More than a dozen Jayhawks set to participate in inaugural Big 12 Pro Day - KU Sports

The event, which is taking place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas (the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility), officially began Wednesday and will feature workouts for quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, running backs and defensive backs on Thursday, as well as specialists, linemen and linebackers on Saturday.

New quarterback Marshall embraces comparisons to Jalon Daniels - KU Sports

“Quick release, gets the ball out fast, can make pretty quick decisions, can make plays with his feet,” Zebrowski said. “So that’s where kind of those similarities are.”

KU tight ends adjusting to life after Fairchild - KU Sports

“We started thinking about it more and more, where we’re not going to have Mason next year, and it got pretty important to us to retain a lot of the offense this year,” senior Trevor Kardell recalled recently, “and I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that so far.”

Eraser Dust

March Madness: North Carolina's Armando Bacot received ‘probably 100 DMs’ from bettors after Michigan State win - Yahoo Sports

“I guess I didn’t hit the over,” Bacot said Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. “I got over probably 100 DMs from people just telling me like, ‘You suck, you didn’t hit the over!’

Baltimore Key Bridge collapse updates: Bodies of two victims recovered as disaster timeline revealed | The Independent

The first two bodies have been pulled from the Patapsco River after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, as officials suspended recovery operations citing safety concerns for divers and an inability to reach vehicles still trapped within the submerged remains of the structure.

Zachery Ty Bryan Charged with a Felony Following DUI Arrest

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the "Home Improvement" alum was charged with the crime of driving under the influence with three or more priors within the last decade.

Montana Supreme Court declares 2021 voting laws unconstitutional

The court’s 125-page opinion closes out an appeal filed in November 2022 by Republican Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen seeking the reinstatement of laws struck down by a district court judge in Billings. Those laws ended same-day voter registration, enacted new vote identification requirements, prohibited paid third-party ballot collection and barred county election officials from distributing mail-in ballots to minors who would be eligible to vote by Election Day.

Disney Is Letting The Best Star Wars Stories Rot | GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

This is not an argument against DEI in Star Wars or a protest against the “Legends was never actually canon” argument that new fans like to use to defend Disney’s decision to scrap the old Expanded Universe. This is simply a plea to Disney to either adapt some Legend stories or create some new ones. The company that claims to be having financial problems is sitting on a gold mine, and it’s literally doing nothing with it.

Map: U.S. church, religious services attendance by state

Vermont (75%), New Hampshire (66%) and Maine (66%) have the highest share of adults who say they never or seldom attend church or religious services, compared to the national average of 49%, per a new Axios analysis of Household Pulse Survey data.

T.J. Otzelberger's polo shirts part of Iowa State's basketball success

Not a small and not a medium, Otzelberger’s collared shirts seem to exist in the purgatory between these two sizes, known as shmedium. The cut will cling to his upper body and inch up his arms, revealing impressively defined forearms, biceps and triceps while leaving a whisper of space between his chin and an open top button.

DOJ imposes $9.9M penalty for Montana man who targeted communities with robocalls | Daily Inter Lake

A federal court in Montana last week imposed a nearly $10 million penalty against a Libby man who sent thousands of harassing and malicious spoofed robocalls that targeted people and communities in several states specifically following tragedies that included people’s murders.