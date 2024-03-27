Notebook: Kansas Begins the Offseason

The Rock Chalkboard

Freshman QB Isaiah Marshall's mentality standing out to KU coaches during spring practice

There is a lot of excitement around Kansas freshman Isaiah Marshall. That stems from KU's recruitment of the former three-star quarterback, who picked the Jayhawks over 20 other offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and West Virginia to name a few. Marshall led his high school to its first-ever state championship in Michigan over the winter too. Add in his high school tape and track times and it contributes to the excitement around Marshall.

Versatile 2026 ATH Ian Premer has first two offers

"With KU being my first offer, that meant a lot to me and with it being in-state that means something too," he said. "Something that really stands out to me about the program is how quickly it has turned around recently and how positive the outlook is. I visited there today and was impressed by all of the coaches and the people and what they do to make you feel welcome."

Dye brothers relishing the opportunity to play together again at Kansas

A special opportunity presented itself for Jalen and Devin Dye at Kansas. The Jayhawks are no strangers to brothers in the program at the same time, especially in recent memory with the Lassiter brothers. But unlike them, the Dye brothers are in a unique situation where both play the same situation. And now, the siblings have a good chance to make an impact at the safety positions simultaneously.

KU football players discuss their first week being coached by new OC Jeff Grimes

Kansas football will have a new play caller on the offensive side of the ball in 2024. Jeff Grimes was brought in by Lance Leipold over the winter to replace Andy Kotelnicki, who led the KU offense in Leipold’s first three seasons in Lawrence (and several seasons before that). It’s the first time the KU program has had to transition to a new coordinator under Leipold.

Eraser dust

Supreme Court skeptical of limiting access to abortion pill - The Washington Post

The Supreme Court on Tuesday seemed skeptical of efforts to limit access to mifepristone, a key medication used in more than 60 percent of U.S. abortions and first approved more than two decades ago.

Diddy's Alleged 'Mule' Arrested on Drug Charges During Federal Agent Run-In

According to the affidavit, obtained by TMZ, 25-year-old Brendan Paul was booked on two separate drug charges after the feds intercepted Diddy's plane at the Opa Locka Airport in Miami -- namely, one count of possession of suspected cocaine and another of possession of suspected marijuana candy ... both of which are felonies in Florida.

It's Taken 25 Years, But Star Wars Is Finally Showing The Qui-Gon & Obi-Wan Scene We've Always Wanted To See

The book in question is titled Star Wars: The Living Force, with Entertainment Weekly releasing an excerpt from the story. The excerpt details Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon traveling on a public cruiser, only to encounter a group of pirates wishing to hijack the vehicle for their own gain. While upcoming Star Wars movies will likely not explore Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan in any capacity, this excerpt proves that John Jackson Miller's novel will show the duo at their unrivaled peak.

DEI to blame for Baltimore bridge collapse, Utah Rep. Phil Lyman claims - Axios Salt Lake City

The other side: "Calling any and all failures of governments, institutions, engineering, or businesses the sole fault of 'DEI initiatives' ... has become coded for 'they put black people in charge instead of white people,'" posted Wall Street trader and podcaster Ben Cahn.

Taco Bell charging for sauce packets part of 'new cantina chicken menu' | Fox Business

While packets of other condiments, like the chain's mild, hot, fire and diablo sauces, are free of charge, the new avocado verde salsa sells for 20 cents per packet, unless a customer orders certain items.

Growth rates tick down for large Montana counties

Yellowstone County (including Billings), Gallatin County (including Bozeman), Missoula County, Flathead County (including Kalispell), Cascade County (including Great Falls), Lewis and Clark County (including Helena) and Ravalli County (the Bitterroot Valley) combined are home to 740,000 people, 65% of Montana’s overall population.

Suburban school district removes book program for being ‘left-leaning’ | WGN-TV

Board member John Ruggles said he was “deeply offended” by the book that his son brought home.

“Kids will discover where racist ideas came from, identify how they impact America today, and meet those who have fought racism with antiracism. Along the way, they’ll learn how to identify and stamp out racist thoughts in their own lives,” a synopsis by the publisher reads.

Unhinged Texan noise-rock legends Butthole Surfers won't be reuniting, despite "six-figure offers" for live shows | Louder

The San Antonio group were infamous for a) their wildly experimental albums b) their wildly enthusiastic drug-taking and c) their wildly dangerous live shows, which featured "piss bombs, glitter, fire, nudity, penetration and screwdrivers", as the headline for a 2020 Classic Rock magazine retrospective neatly summarised. And in a new interview with The Guardian, Paul Leary says that it's best for everyone if the band don't end their extended time-out.

50 Terrible Movies by Great Directors

With all this in mind, we assembled this list of 50 truly terrible movies by otherwise brilliant directors. We know some of these will be controversial choices. There are folks out there that truly love Alien 3, Star Wars Episode One: The Phantom Menace, and Jupiter Ascending. One moviegoer’s disaster is another moviegoer’s cult classic. But we don’t think there are many hardcore Jack, North, or Wild, Wild West fans out there. These are terrible, terrible movies. If we gave truth serum to Francis Ford Coppola, Rob Reiner, and Barry Sonnenfeld, they’d all likely agree.

Millennial Manager Calls Gen Z Assistant, Can't Believe How She Answers

Recently, a video revealing a Gen Z assistant's whereabouts while working remotely one day has gone viral on TikTok. The footage shows Lulu Davidson, 21, getting her hair washed in a salon while video-calling her manager, Lucinda Bayly, 31.