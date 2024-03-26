Notebook: Kansas Ends Season vs USC

The Rock Chalkboard

Jayhawks’ third-quarter comeback falls short in second-round loss to No. 1 USC - KU Sports

In a matchup against No. 1 USC, Kansas proved that it could hang with the best of the best, at least for three quarters of play. However, the Jayhawks dropped the second-round NCAA Tournament game 73-55 on Monday night in Los Angeles after coming back multiple times to make things interesting.

Listen: Rock Chalk Sports Talk on KU basketball, Royals and more - KU Sports

On the March 25 episode of the Best of Rock Chalk Sports Talk Podcast from KLWN, Nick Springer discusses the Kansas basketball team’s tournament performance, speaks to Inside the Crown’s David Lesky, recaps the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, shares audio from Hunter Dickinson and Dajuan Harris Jr. and selects KU basketball takeaways.

Spring football notebook: KU experimenting at linebacker, defensive end - KU Sports

Craig Young, a converted safety who served as something between a safety and a linebacker in the hybrid “Hawk” role for KU’s defense, has graduated. But over the weekend, redshirt senior safety Marvin Grant discussed his ongoing process of adaptation into a new role with some more linebacker-like qualities. He said he’s been drawing on his past experiences as a linebacker back in high school.

KU softball bounces back from Missouri loss to sweep Houston - KU Sports

Against the Tigers, the Jayhawks didn’t get on the board until a two-run error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh brought them within one run; however, Taylor Pannell struck out Campbell Bagshaw to conclude the rally and get MU the victory in the battle of ranked teams.

Eraser Dust

Supreme Court to hear abortion pill case today as justices weigh access to widely used drug - CBS News

Washington — The Supreme Court is set to convene Tuesday to hear arguments in a case involving a commonly used abortion pill and recent actions by the Food and Drug Administration to make the medication easier to obtain.

Francis Scott Key: Baltimore bridge collapses after container ship collides | AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — A container ship rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters, and rescuers searched for survivors.

Wendy’s reportedly discontinuing one of its most popular burgers - Dexerto

Wendy’s Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger is reportedly set to disappear from menus, after being introduced only six months ago in August 2023.

ESPN Computer Predicts Winner Of Every Sweet 16 Game - The Spun: What's Trending In The Sports World Today

Here are the game picks from ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index.

Artist's Remorse: The Oasis Album Noel Gallagher Regrets - American Songwriter

Noel was vacationing in 1996 on Mustique—a private island in the West Indies—with Johnny Depp, Kate Moss, Mick Jagger, and Jerry Hall. This became the setting where he’d write another album. He told NME, “There might have been a small amount of cocaine.”

18 states call on Biden IRS to abandon 'flawed' billion-dollar tax filing program | Fox Business

"Regrettably, Direct File is a solution in search of a problem," the state financial officers wrote. "Direct File has the potential to do more harm than good for taxpayers. It will only enable them to file their federal tax returns. Taxpayers who are unaware that they must separately file state returns will not receive anticipated state refunds this spring."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs homes searched amid allegations of sexual assault and illegal activity

LOS ANGELES — Sean "Diddy" Combs is a subject of a federal investigation amid a wave of lawsuits that have been filed against the rap music mogul since November, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News on Monday.

Montana GOP Senate candidate wants to ax Department of Homeland Security

Republican Montana Senate candidate Tim Sheehy has repeatedly told supporters he would support getting rid of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the agency tasked with border security, Axios has learned.

Here's What It Means To Order Fresco Style At Taco Bell

Many items on the Taco Bell menu include cheese, sour cream, or mayo-based sauces by default, but Fresco is your magic word to nix all that. This simple alteration is all you need to make certain items vegan, or if you're trying to cut down on fat and calories. It may be a health-conscious option, but it doesn't make you feel like your tacos are missing anything. Because the dairy- and egg-based ingredients are subbed out for juicy tomatoes, there's an added dimension of flavor. After all, the saying is "Live Más," not "live less."

