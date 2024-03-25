Notebook: Kansas Mauls Michigan

The Rock Chalkboard

Self laments KU’s lack of ‘firepower’ by season’s end - KU Sports

“I would say really probably not knowing day to day what your hand is,” he replied, back on Wednesday. “You go into a practice and you say that we’re going to practice this way with these guys, and that may not even be the team you start the next day. Hey, injuries are part of it. Maybe we should have been a little deeper so maybe we could overcome some of those things better.”

New DB coach D.K. McDonald hitting it off with KU defense through first week of spring football - KU Sports

Among the new faces at Kansas’ spring practices this past week was newly hired co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach D.K. McDonald. After coming to Lawrence from Philadelphia, the 22-year coaching veteran is already making a strong impression on a defense searching for further improvement this fall.

KU looks back on Michigan comeback, ahead to Monday’s matchup with USC - KU Sports

“I feel like we’ll match up pretty well with them,” said fifth-year senior Zakiyah Franklin. “They have a pretty great freshman on their team and other well-balanced players … We just have to have attention to detail tomorrow and just be us, especially on the defensive end, and I think it’ll work out pretty well for us.”

KU women force overtime, rally past Michigan to make round two of NCAA Tournament - KU Sports

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team’s resilience,” head coach Brandon Schneider said. “They never fragmented, they just stayed the course and obviously made some really really big plays offensively that were preceded by key stop after key stop.”

Jayhawks collapse in second half, lose 89-68 to Gonzaga in second round - KU Sports

After shooting 50% from the field in the first half and, more remarkably, 7-for-11 from deep — the most 3s KU had made in a game, let alone a half, since January — the Jayhawks regressed hard, shooting 28% and 18% after the break.

Dye brothers standing out among KU safeties - KU Sports

Devin reunited with his older brother, Jalen, transferring to Lawrence from Utah State after they played together at Palomar College. The younger Dye, earning honorable-mention All-Mountain West status during his lone season with the Aggies, made a smooth transition, Borland said.

Eraser Dust

They hold the key to Senate control — but they'd rather talk about Montana and Ohio - POLITICO

Both Tester’s and Brown’s prospects essentially hinge on how successfully they can emphasize local investments they helped secure in Democrats’ big bills and their representation of their own constituents — rather than their key roles in determining who runs the Senate next year. Republicans will do everything they can to focus on the latter, and engaging on that message does Brown and Tester no good in their red states.

"The IRS Loves Auditing Taxpayers Who Do This...": Experts Say These 6 Things Are Big Tax Filing Mistakes

Enter accountants. Their entire job is to make sure their clients’ taxes ― and their own taxes ― are all squared away and mistake-free. That’s why we asked them to share what they personally would never do (and warn others from doing) when filing. Steal their secrets below as you work on yours:

March Madness: Re-ranking the men's Sweet 16 by championship potential - Yahoo Sports

So get ready for a Sweet 16 with more big-brand teams than small-school charm. Here’s a look at how I’d rank the Sweet 16 from most likely to least likely to win the national championship:

Could Trump’s Properties Really Be Seized? - The New York Times

Rejected by more than two dozen bond companies, Donald J. Trump has so far been unable to come up with the nearly half-a-billion dollar penalty owed by Monday in his civil fraud trial.

University of Montana evaluating 67 academic programs for changes

The university’s faculty senate was informed earlier this month more than 60 of the school’s academic programs would be subject to a qualitative review. This means programs could see modifications, consolidations or even closures.

Paul Rudd Shares Thoughts on the Future of the Ant-Man Franchise

When questioned about his character's future by THR, Rudd responded, "I have no idea. I don't know. Yeah, that's not for me to answer, you'd have to go to Kevin Feige and those guys, I guess." This uncertainty leaves fans wondering whether they will see Ant-Man embark on another solo adventure.

The Legendary Controversial Comedian Being Forgotten By Younger Generations | GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

When Andy Kaufman stepped onto the stage of The Improv in 1970s New York City, the audience had no idea exactly how unusual his performance would be. With a meek demeanor, high-pitched voice, and a thick accent, the Foreign Man (from the fictional island of “Caspiar” in the Caspian Sea) confused and captivated those in attendance with his peculiar charm.

Secluded ranch that embodies Kansas is the priciest for sale in the state. See why

It’s called The Broken Lance Ranch, and it happens to be one of Kansas’ most prestigious properties — along with the most expensive on the state’s real estate market.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down | CNN Business

In major shakeup of Boeing’s leadership, CEO Dave Calhoun said Monday he intends to leave the beleaguered company by the end of the year. The company’s chairman and head of the commercial airplane unit are also leaving.

Cypress Hill Turns 'Simpsons' Orchestra Joke From 1996 Into Reality | HuffPost Entertainment

“We are thrilled to be performing with the London Symphony Orchestra in such a prestigious venue as the Royal Albert Hall,” the group told Rolling Stone in a statement Friday. “It’s a dream come true, a collaboration only The Simpsons could have predicted.”