Gonzaga rocks KU, wins 89-68

After surviving a Samford comeback bid in the first round, Kansas could not hold off the Bulldogs of Gonzaga in the second round, falling by a lopsided 89-68 score.

The game started off with the Zags scoring the first six points of the contest, prompting a Bill Self timeout at the 17:54 mark. KU responded well, taking an early 18-12 lead which they would maintain for several minutes. However, by the under-8 timeout, the game was locked back up at 24-24. Gonzaga would rebuild their opening 6-point lead before KU made a run just before half, which ended with Kansas taking a 1-point, 44-43 lead into the break.

The second half was a completely different story, however.

Gonzaga made 9 of their first 10 field goal attempts after the break, while KU simultaneously went ice cold. With KU leading 49-48 following a KJ Adams jumper at the 18:27 mark, Gonzaga went on a 15-0 run in a stretch that saw the Jayhawks miss 11-straight field goal attempts. The Bulldogs built up an insurmountable 80-53 lead by the 6-minute mark, which included a stretch of 12/15 shooting for the Zags while KU shot just 4/24.

By the time things were said and done, Gonzaga found itself in the Sweet 16 after a 89-68 victory over Kansas.

THE STATS

It really was a tale of two halves. In the first half, Kansas put up 44 points on 17-34 shooting, including 7-11 from three. In the second half, KU got just 24 points on 10-36 shooting, including just 2-11 from three.

For the game, Kansas finished shooting 38.6% from the field, finishing 9-22 (40.9%) from deep. Gonzaga hit an overall 60.3% from the field, and 8-15 (53.3%) from behind the arc. KU was outscored in the paint 40-34.

Hunter Dickinson finished 6-15 from the floor for 15 points, along with 5 rebounds and 4 assists. No other Jayhawk had more than 10 points.

UP NEXT

Kansas opened up this campaign as the preseason #1 team in the country and will finish somewhere in the lower half of the final rankings following yet another second round exit; the Jayhawks have failed to make the Sweet 16 in four of the last five NCAA Tournaments (2024, 2023, 2021, 2019).