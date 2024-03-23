Tournament Preview: Gonzaga

Kansas escaped first round opponent Samford by just four points Thursday night, in a game where at different times, Kansas looked every bit as good and every bit as bad as one could have expected under the circumstances. This season has been a bit of slog, and today that slog either ends or gets brighter than many of us imagined it realistically could.

The opponent, of course, is Gonzaga, a program that had been in the national title conversation for the last several seasons before hitting a down year. At one point, Gonzaga seemed like a long shot to even make the tournament, but a random February 10th meetup with Kentucky substantially helped their cause, just one of many times John Calipari has sacrificed his own team to help out a mid major (for a more recent example, see: Oakland). Zaga's win over Kentucky gave them the signature win they needed, as would a victory over St. Mary's, who finally managed to grab a WCC title from the Zags this year.

Despite being a 5 seed who was viewed as a bubble team just a month ago, the metrics like the Bulldogs quite a bit. Yeah, they're the Bulldogs too. Somehow both our first weekend opponents are represented by a mascot named "Spike the Bulldog." These Bulldogs are ranked 13th by KenPom, while Kansas has dropped to 23rd. They have the 8th rated offense and 42nd ranked defense, so maybe there's some hope for KU to score some points again.

We'll start with the three. Gonzaga shoots it well, but not as well or as often as Samford, making about 36% from behind the arc, but only putting up threes on 31.5% of their field goal attempts. They haven't needed to lean too hard on the three because they're excellent inside the arc as well, ranking 7th in the country at 58.1%. They hit the offensive glass hard (warning bells should be sounding right now) grabbing about a third of their misses, good for top 50 in the country, and they don't turn it over much. Keep in mind though, despite playing a tough non-con, Zaga put these numbers up on what KenPom does not consider a top 100 SOS.

Defensively, they do NOT typically force many turnovers ("Hallelujah Chorus" should be sounding right now), and they're so-so on the glass. The most successful aspect of their defense has been pressuring shots, allowing opponents just 44.9% on twos, which is a dominant number. They've also done it without fouling much at all and without being a strong shot-blocking team. Not really having watched Zaga this year, I don't know if that means forcing teams into taking a lot of mid range shots or just playing great help defense that pressures the attempt without fouling. Since the three obviously isn't this Kansas team's go-to, it'll be interesting to see Self vs Few on getting easy buckets in the paint.

In terms of personnel, Zaga doesn't have some of the big college basketball names they've had in recent years. Their leading scorers are 6'8 junior Graham Ike and 6'9 senior Anton Watson. Obviously, this is a team with some size. Ike doesn't shoot threes, but is a solid rebounder on both ends. Watson only tried 45 threes but did hit 40% of them this year, and both players make about 60% of their twos.

Point guard Ryan Nembhard (how many Nembhards have played at how many schools now?) is a player to keep an eye on too, boasting a great assist rate while scoring capably as well. 6'10 freshman Braden Huff doesn't play a ton of minutes, but may get more of a chance today facing Hunter Dickinson, as he is the team's top shot blocker and defensive rebounder.

Prediction

We saw Thursday that without Kevin McCullar, this Kansas team is capable of dominating a lower-tier team without the size and athleticism KU has. We also saw that they can just as easily fall apart against such teams. The good news is that Zaga likely won't be trying to force us into turning the ball over 18 times, but we also can't expect wide open lobs to open up every couple of minutes.

The Jayhawks will have to run good half-court offense to generate points. Gonzaga isn't a lockdown defense, but against this version of Kansas, they don't really need to be. If Kansas can generate and make some open threes, they can stay in this game. If KU has to rely on easy buckets to generate points, they're going to be in trouble because Gonzaga is a team that knows how to score, and KU's defense isn't the near-lockdown asset it was with a fully healthy McCullar.

I just think too many things need to go right for Kansas to beat a capable team right now, and Mark Few's Bulldogs, even in a down year, are certainly that.

Gonzaga 78, Kansas 70