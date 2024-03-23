How to Watch: Kansas vs Gonzaga

Kansas and Gonzaga have both advanced and will meet up in the Round of 32 in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Kansas is the #16 team in the country in the AP Poll, while Samford comes in unranked. KenPom currently has KU at #23 and Gonzaga at #13. The Jayhawks are the 4-seed, and Gonzaga was given a 5-seed.

KU and Gonzaga have met twice before, with the all-time series tied at 1-1. Gonzaga won the most recent matchup, a 102-90 win in November of 2020 in Fort Myers, FL.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(4) Kansas: 23-10, 10-8 Big 12

(5) Gonzaga: 26-7, 14-2 WCC

Line: Gonzaga -4.5

How to Watch

Saturday, Mar 23, 2:15 p.m. CDT

Salt Lake City, UT: Delta Center (18,206)

TV: CBS

- Brad Nessler (Play-by-Play), Brendan Haywood (Analyst), Dana Jacobson (Reporter)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: There are several options here, most of which require a subscription. Options include:

Paramount+

Hulu

NCAA March Madness Live App

DirecTV Stream

Fubo

NCAA.com or the NCAA March Madness Live app