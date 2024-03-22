NCAA Tournament: Day 2 Session 2

Wow what an exciting session 1 that was. I especially was shocked when (redacted) upset (redacted). I’ll be thinking about that all weekend. Here is your session 2 schedule
- (8) Nebraska vs. (9) Texas A&M | 6:50 p.m. | TNT
- (4) Duke vs. (13) Vermont | 7:10 p.m. | CBS
- (1) Purdue vs. (16) Grambling | 7:25 p.m. | TBS
- (4) Alabama vs. (13) College of Charleston | 7:35 pm. | truTV
- (1) Houston vs. (16) Longwood | 9:20 p.m. | TNT
- (5) Wisconsin vs. (12) James Madison | 9:40 p.m. | CBS
- (8) Utah State vs. (9) TCU | 9:55 p.m. | TBS
- (5) Saint Mary’s vs. (12) Grand Canyon | 10:05 p.m. | truTV
