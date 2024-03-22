Notebook: Kansas Mauls Samford

Long Beach State AD says he fired Dan Monson to inspire team - ESPN

"My belief and hope is that by doing what I did and the timing of it, they would play inspired, and that's what they did," Bobby Smitheran told The Associated Press on Thursday, a few hours before the Beach lost 85-65 to Arizona in the first round. "I'm not trying to pat myself on the back, but it worked."

Few unhappy with Oakland-UK on big screens during Zags' game - ESPN

Gonzaga coach Mark Few was not pleased that the Oakland-Kentucky nail-biter was shown on the big screens above the court during the Bulldogs' NCAA tournament game against McNeese on Thursday evening.

It got to a point where Few addressed it with tournament officials courtside.

"I appreciate you saying 'talked' to them about it," Few said after Gonzaga's 86-65 win in the first round. "Let's go with that description because, yeah, I just thought -- I know, I guess, it's protocol. We don't need that. It's the NCAA tournament. These kids are involved. It's the biggest game of their lives. Those officials, you know, it's a big moment for them.

Dayton rallies from 17 down, stuns Nevada in NCAA tournament - ESPN

"I thought down the stretch we got in a rhythm where the guys understood how we wanted to attack them and how we needed to make plays for each other," Dayton coach Anthony Grant said. "You saw guys doing a good job attacking the rim, extra pass for 3s, ball being fed to Deuce (DaRon Holmes II) inside, him making plays himself or making plays for his teammates, which is really how we've played."

Oakland's Jack Gohlke sinks 10 3s, sends Kentucky to early exit - ESPN

"Obviously, we come in, we're the underdog by all measures, but as a player you can't think that way," Gohlke said. "You got to go out there and think you have the same talent level as them. I know they have draft picks, and I know I'm not going to the NBA, but I know on any given night I can compete with those guys -- and our team can.

Samford's Bucky McMillan 'not faulting' refs in loss to Kansas - ESPN

What the fourth-year coach did say after 13th-seeded Samford fell short of upsetting fourth-seeded Kansas 93-89 on Thursday was that if the block was clean, the Bulldogs would've been going the other way, down a point, five on four, with a chance to go to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

John Calipari to mull changes after Kentucky's NCAA tournament loss to Oakland - ESPN

PITTSBURGH -- Sitting at the dais in his hometown's arena, Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari was something close to shell-shocked after his No. 3-seeded Wildcats' improbable 80-76 loss to No. 14-seed Oakland.

Self issues social media statement condemning ‘false narrative’ about McCullar injury - KU Sports

Salt Lake City — Nine hours before his team was slated to open the NCAA Tournament, Kansas coach Bill Self took to social media to issue a written statement criticizing what he described as a “false narrative” surrounding guard Kevin McCullar Jr.’s bone bruise, which will sideline McCullar for the rest of the season.

Notebook: Timberlake starts in place of McCullar - KU Sports

Timberlake was the standard replacement for McCullar for much of February. KU coach Bill Self said Tuesday upon arriving in Salt Lake City that freshman guard Elmarko Jackson had been practicing well of late. But he ultimately opted to stick with Timberlake instead as the Towson transfer made his first career NCAA Tournament appearance.

Grimes adjusts to new role, gets deeper look at offensive personnel - KU Sports

Grimes, who previously served as an offensive coordinator and tight ends coach for Baylor from 2021 to 2023 and BYU in 2020, ranks highly among the nation’s offensive minds; he was named the top assistant coach in the NCAA in 2020 and 2021. He comes in to replace the also highly regarded Andy Kotelnicki, who left the Jayhawks after three seasons as their coordinator for the same position at Penn State.

KU survives furious Samford run to advance in NCAA Tournament - KU Sports

But Nick Timberlake made two late free throws to boost the lead to three points, Jermaine Marshall missed a tying attempt and Elmarko Jackson threw the ball out of bounds off a Bulldog and the Jayhawks avoided their first first-round loss since 2006 by escaping the Delta Center with a 93-89 win.

Foul call threatens to overshadow Timberlake’s big night - KU Sports

Salt Lake City — At a team outing last Saturday, Kansas coach Bill Self told NCAA Tournament debutant and sixth-year senior Nick Timberlake, as Self later relayed to the media, that Timberlake had a chance not to just to play in the postseason for the first time, but create a “lasting memory.”

After first game as impromptu assistant coach, McCullar says it’s ‘terrible’ not playing - KU Sports

“It’s just fun to be out there with my guys,” he said from the victorious locker room. “I just try to bring a lot of energy. I wouldn’t say I’m super ‘assistant coach role,’ but I try to give guys little pieces that I see while watching the game, but really I’m just out there supporting my guys,” he said.