Jayhawks survive Samford, win 93-89

After much consternation, worry, and outright panic following the bracket reveal on Sunday evening, those fears turned out to be well-founded as Samford utilized turnovers and three-point shooting to storm back from a 22-point second half deficit and nearly knocked off our beloved Kansas Jayhawks. KU survived 93-89, but for a while, it looked like it wouldn’t be much of a contest.

FIRST HALF

Kansas jumped out to a 15-7 lead by the first media timeout, and things only got better from there as the first half rolled along. At one point, KU led 38-22 with a little over 7 minutes until halftime. The Bulldogs stayed scrappy but Kansas took a 48-38 lead into the break.

As the score indicated, KU was fairly dominant in the first half, shooting 69.2% from the floor, including 3-5 from behind the arc. The concern was that KU had 11 turnovers to Samford’s 2, which kept the Bulldogs in the game despite hitting just 35.1% of their shots so far.

SECOND HALF

Kansas would come out firing on all cylinders in the second half, extending the lead to 22 at 63-41 with 16:21 still to play. The Jayhawks still led by a comfortable 15-point margin, 71-56, at the under-12 media timeout. But things gradually began to tighten up. While KU kept dominating the paint, Samford finally began making some outside shots, and with 6:26 to play, it was suddenly a two-possession game with 6:26 left.

A Samford layup at the 5:15 mark brought them to within a point at 79-78, and a HUGE Nick Timberlake three gave KU an 86-79 cushion with 2:54 still to go. But Samford would not go gentle into that good night.

Clinging to a 90-89 lead with 20 seconds left, Kansas inbounded the ball. While trying to break the Samford press, Nick Timberlake got loose past the timeline and went for a dunk. It looked like a clean block from behind, but Samford’s AJ Staton-McCray was called for a foul. (The tweet is sarcasm, give GifHawk a follow.) Timberlake nailed the free throws, Samford missed a three, and Johnny Furphy provided the final margin with two more free throws with a second remaining.

It was an exciting end for a game that never should have been that close. This KU team has struggled all year putting teams away, blowing multiple games with double-digit leads against teams that are much worse offensively than Samford. (K-State and UCF come to mind. Maybe even BYU.)

Regardless, this is March. Survive and Advance is the mantra for a reason.

THE STATS

For the game, Kansas finished shooting 60.3% from the field, including 6-18 (33.3%) from deep. Samford put up 15 more shots than KU did, hitting 41.1% from the field, but 16-37 (43.2%) from behind the arc. (Side note: Bill Self has got to recruit shooters. The game is changing. Adapt already.)

While KU did limit the turnovers better in the second half, the Jayhawks still finished the game with 18 while Samford returned the favor just 7 times. KU outscored the Bulldogs 54-24 in the paint.

All five KU starters finished in double digits in points. Standout performers include Hunter Dickinson, who went 9-13 from the field for 19 points, along with 20 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 blocks, while KJ Adams went 10-13 from the field, six of which were dunks, along with 4 rebounds and 6 assists.

Nick Timberlake had a solid game despite missing three 3s in a row at one point, finishing 5-8 from the floor for 19 points, including 3-6 from behind the arc. He added 6-7 from the stripe, had 3 assists, and one rather incredible and urgently needed at the time steal.

UP NEXT

Kansas will take on Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament for a spot in the Sweet 16. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:15 PM Jayhawk time on CBS.