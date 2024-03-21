How to Watch: Kansas vs Samford

Kansas and Samford have been matched up against each other for the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Kansas is the #16 team in the country in the AP Poll, while Samford comes in unranked. KenPom currently has KU at #24 and Samford at #81. The Jayhawks are the 4-seed, and Samford was given a 13-seed.

Kansas fans should check out this link for a more in-depth look at Samford as well as this link for everything you probably didn’t want to know about Samford.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(4) Kansas: 22-10, 10-8 Big 12

(13) Samford: 29-15, 13-3 Southern

Line: Kansas -7.5

How to Watch

Thursday, Mar 21, 8:55 p.m. CDT (estimated)

Salt Lake City, UT: Delta Center (18,206)

TV: TBS

- Brad Nessler (Play-by-Play), Brendan Haywood (Analyst), Dana Jacobson (Reporter)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: There are several options here, most of which require a subscription. You can stream for free for a limited time (two hours?) on NCAA.com. Subscription options include:

Paramount+

Hulu

NCAA March Madness Live App

DirecTV Stream

Fubo

NCAA.com or the NCAA March Madness Live app