Tournament Preview: Samford

I know, there isn’t a lot of optimism going around the Jayhawk community right now. Kevin McCullar has played his last game of college basketball, and we’re left with a group of players that lost at home to BYU, lost to Texas Tech by 29, and to Houston by 30. However, they also beat Baylor and Texas. The question is, with results so all over the place, do we really have any idea how they’ll stack up again a low-major champion that went 29-5 this year with exactly zero (0) wins over a team in the KenPom top 100? I have no idea, but I’ll talk through the matchup anyway.

Samford is ranked 81st by KenPom, with the 69th ranked offense and 117th ranked defense. By now, I’m sure you’ve heard about their gameplan: pressure the whole court (at least at times), force turnovers, play fast, make threes. I watched some tape from their SoCon Tournament final against ETSU, and it appears they favor a straight full court press. Not a trapping zone (in fact, I didn’t really see any trapping, at least in the full court), just man to man against the guards from start to finish.

Often, they only had two guards pressing and would allow a third opposing player up the sideline entirely unguarded. Though they’ve forced a lot of turnovers this year, which is usually a bad sign for this Kansas team, they’ve done it against a dreadful schedule, and while I’d rather have Kevin McCullar out there to assist in safely bringing the ball down than Timberbrick or Turnovers Jackson™, I don’t think they have the athleticism and talent to really scare Kansas too much. I’m sure KU will still gift some turnovers gifted to Samford, but we’re not looking at Iowa State or Houston’s style of pressure here.

Offensively, they’ll let an open three go at any time in the possession, even in transition. It’s a tool they go to frequently, shooting about 41% of their field goals from deep, but they’ll readily go elsewhere for points too. They hit a fantastic 39.3% from deep for the year, but they also made 55.5% of their twos, so don’t expect them to just sit back and hoist 40 three-pointers against Kansas.

Based on what I saw, they like to set multiple screens to try and free up a cutter for either an uncontested two, or to draw late help that may result in a foul, as their free throw rate is pretty respectable for a team that shoots a lot of threes. That said, the tape I watched was against ETSU, which has neither KU’s speed or length, so I don’t think freeing up passes to wide open cutters will come quite so easily to them on Thursday night. For that reason, unless they’re able to get out in transition and score at the basket, I think we will more than likely see Samford shooting more threes than usual, probably closer to half their shots.

Where personnel is concerned, Samford likes to rotate a lot of players in and out, largely due to their high-speed pace and full court defense. Their leading minute-getter is senior guard Rylan Jones. He stands just 6-feet tall but generates a respectable number of steals, hits 38% of his threes, and leads the team in assists without turning the ball over much.

Their leading scorer is 6’9 junior center Achor Achor. His shots come almost exclusively in the paint or from three, hitting 62.6% of his twos on 227 shots, and 45.3% of his threes, though on low volume at 53 attempts. He’s far and away the team’s top shot blocker and although he crashes the offensive glass fairly well, he is a mediocre defensive rebounder. He doesn’t log much more than 20 minutes a game, but because Samford is playing Hunter Dickinson with no size advantage, he may be asked to go a little extra tonight.

Other players to watch for are 48% three-point shooter Jaden Campbell, who stands at 6’5, and a trio of turnover-forcers in 5’8 Dallas Gaziani, 6’5 AJ Staton-McCray, and 6’6 Jermaine Marshall. You’ll notice I’ve mentioned a couple of shorter guys, but this Samford team does have a number of players 6’5 and taller they can throw at Kansas, plus a 6’11 freshman who’s appeared in every game this year. They don’t have a lot of extreme height, but they have plenty of wings with respectable size that could help pose a problem for KU as the Jayhawks try to generate good looks without one of their top passers.

Prediction

Kansas could easily lose this game. The players will no doubt rally together around the guys who are playing, but the sudden announcement that McCullar will not be part of whatever March run they put together was no doubt a bummer in the locker room (assuming they didn’t already know). Samford shoots threes well, and seems to pick their spots rather than opting for a sheer volume approach. They also run half court sets designed to get easy twos, so Kansas needs to be at their best defensively.

But despite some of Samford’s offensive success, you’ll notice they still barely crack the top-70 on that side of the court per KenPom. They aren’t a high-scoring machine. And while this Kansas lineup is going to have trouble scoring at times (even against Samford - just know that some droughts are coming), Samford’s full court, turnover-based defense has not exactly shut teams down this season.

For all the nailbiting, I do think, provided Hunter Dickinson looks like himself, that the Jayhawks come away with a win here. I won’t be shocked if I’m wrong, largely because Kansas finds itself in a tough position, back to figuring out how to play without McCullar and more importantly, lacking a good option to step in for him. Ultimately, I just think the gaps between these teams in terms of athleticism, size in the post, and physical talent will be enough to carry the Jayhawks.

Kansas 78, Samford 71