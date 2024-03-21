Everything you probably didn’t want to know about Samford

It’s March Madness, and that generally means it’s time for your team to play someone you’ve never heard of, or at least, know nothing about. That said, let’s take a peek at Samford, who will take on your Kansas Jayhawks in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Minutae

Location: Homewood, AL (a suburb of Birmingham)

Nickname: Bulldogs

Mascot: Sam

The costumed mascot is known as Sam, this much I am sure of. However, there is conflicting information about the live mascot, and not much available on Samford’s official website. Wikipedia says Sam, a bulldog, debuted as the school’s official mascot in 2017 after taking over for Spike, who retired. But this article from 2021 indicates Spike was still the official mascot, so I don’t know which is right.

Regardless, this contrasts slightly with the Jayhawkers, who were basically gangs from Kansas who fought against pro-slavery factions from Missouri in the 1850s, prior to the onset of the Civil War.

League: Southern Conference

Established: 1841

Enrollment: 5,791 (2023)

Acceptance Rate: 83.3% (2022)

SB Nation Site: Nope, but Mid Major Madness may have some stuff.

Cool Tradition: Major Davis’ Nose. Major Harwell Goodwin Davis, the 15th president, is credited with saving the college during the Great Depression and leading the college through its relocation in 1957. Touching the bust of Davis in the entrance of University Library proves to be an irresistible good-luck charm to visitors, who keep the nose well polished.

Better than KU in football? Five years ago, maybe. Nowadays, I’m going to have to go with no. Samford went 6-5 (4-4) last season, but in 2022 went 11-2, falling in the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs to North Dakota State. Meanwhile Kansas, as we all know, is gearing up for a College Football Playoff run themselves behind a fully healthy Jalon Daniels in 2024.

Series History

Kansas and Samford have never met in men’s basketball.

Record

2023-34 Record: 29-5, 15-3, 1st Southern

Samford was picked to finish fourth in the preseason coaches poll while picking up one first place vote despite losing several starters from last year’s squad. Obviously, the Bulldogs exceeded expectations, winning the SoCon regular season by three full games over UNC Greensboro and Chattanooga. They followed that up by waltzing through the conference tournament.

Last time out: Defeated East Tennessee State 76-69 in the SoCon Tournament championship game.

Head Coach

The Bulldogs are coached by Bucky McMillan, who is 77-40 in his 4th year at the helm of Samford. This is his first head coaching job at the NCAA level. He was previously a high school coach at Mountain Brook High School, which is also located in the Birmingham metropolitan area. He has drawn attention for his up-tempo and aggressive style of play which has been nicknamed “Bucky Ball.”

How scary are they?

On a scale of 1-10, it’s at least a solid 6 to 7. Considering what this Kansas team has gone through over the past six weeks, there’s plenty here to make the rational fan nervous. However, ESPN Analytics has Samford’s win probably at just 17%.

The Bulldogs are currently ranked #81 by KP. They are the #7 team in the country in three-point rate by taking over 39% of their shots from behind the arc, averaging 10 made threes per game. Samford has five players who shoot 38% or better from deep.

They play a high-tempo offense with high pressure style of defense. If they have an open shot, they will take it regardless of where they are on the floor or the shot clock. Fortunately, Bill Self has generally found success against these types of programs (2011 VCU a notable exception).

If you want a deeper dive into Samford, check out our preview article here.

Common Opponents: None

Other Games of Interest: Samford went 0-2 in their Quad 1 games, losing to Purdue (98-45) and VCU (75-65). Their other three losses were Quad 3 conference games, all on the road, to Furman, Mercer, and Wofford. They have zero top-100 wins, but also no sub-250 losses.

Three Man Weave

Kansas has had an issue all year long with turnovers, giving the ball up on 16.4% of its possessions, ranking them 140 out of 362 D1 teams. Unfortunately for KU, Samford is great at forcing turnovers, forcing opponents to turn the ball over on 21.8% of possessions, good for 16th in the nation. Therefore, it would be immensely beneficial for the Jayhawks to do something that they’ve struggled with all year - value each and every possession. Samford is a sub-250 team when it comes to a variety of other statistics, including offensive rebound percentage allowed, block percentage, and steal percentage. They don’t appear to have anybody who will match up very well with Hunter Dickinson (or KJ Adams for that matter), so those guys should own the paint and be in for big games. Samford will bomb away from behind the arc, and this game could quickly become a shootout if they’re making their threes. However, Kansas presents matchup problems of its own. I’m not sure the Bulldogs have anyone who can stay in front of Dajuan Harris, handle the athleticism of KJ Adams, or deal with Hunter Dickinson’s size. Still, it may come down to KU’s willingness to attempt to run the Bulldogs out of the gym given KU’s depth issues.

Yet Another Wrong Prediction

At first glance, this looks like a terrible matchup for KU - a team that takes (and makes) a lot of threes. KU needs to figure out a way to stay in front of Samford’s shooters, or they will make open looks and spring a first round upset.

However, despite the myriad of issues plaguing the Jayhawks, I’m gonna bet on Bill Self with four days to prepare for an opponent. Samford’s profile this year is similar to Northeastern in 2019, a game KU won 87-53. This one may be close for a half or even 30 minutes, but I look for lots of easy looks inside for Kansas for both KJ Adams and Hunter Dickinson, and for KU to end up with a relatively comfortable first round win, 80-68.