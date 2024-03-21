NCAA Tournament: Day 1 Session 1

Here is your open thread for the first round of the tournament. We’ll have a new one for the KU game tonight. Make sure your boss button is ready if you are at work or you have all of the snacks you can eat if you are at home. Let’s get it!
- (8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Michigan State | 12:15 p.m. | CBS
- (6) BYU vs. (11) Duquesne | 12:40 p.m. | truTV
- (3) Creighton vs. (14) Akron | 1:30 p.m. | TNT
- (2) Arizona vs. (15) Long Beach State | 2 p.m. | TBS
- (1) North Carolina vs. (16) Wagner | 2:45 p.m. | CBS
- (3) Illinois vs. (14) Morehead State | 3:10 p.m. | truTV
- (6) South Carolina vs. (11) Oregon | 4 p.m. | TNT
- (7) Dayton vs. (10) Nevada | 4:30 p.m. | TBS
- (7) Texas vs. (10) Colorado State | 6:50 p.m. | TNT
- (3) Kentucky vs. (14) Oakland | 7:10 p.m. | CBS
- (5) Gonzaga vs. (12) McNeese | 7:25 p.m. | TBS
- (2) Iowa State vs. (15) South Dakota State | 7:35 p.m. | truTV
- (2) Tennessee vs. (15) Saint Peter’s | 9:20 p.m. | TNT
- (6) Texas Tech vs. (11) NC State | 9:40 p.m. | CBS
- (4) Kansas vs. (13) Samford | 9:55 p.m. | TBS
- (7) Washington State vs. (10) Drake | 10:05 p.m. | truTV
