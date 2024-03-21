Notebook: March Madness Baby!

The Rock Chalkboard

Preview: Jayhawks preparing for first-round clash with Samford - KU Sports

Salt Lake City — Throughout the latter part of Kansas’ schedule — as the Jayhawks have been debilitated by injuries to their two best players, and slipped in the Big 12 Conference as a result — coach Bill Self has been repeatedly stressing that they can play with anyone when they become “whole” again.

Jayhawks hope returning Dickinson can provide confidence boost - KU Sports

“I think that when we get Hunter (Dickinson) back, I think he automatically gives you confidence,” Self said Sunday. “He’s different that way, and he’ll give us more this time of year than ever.”

Eraser Dust

Lawmakers unveil $1.2 trillion government funding package ahead of shutdown deadline | CNN Politics

Lawmakers unveiled a $1.2 trillion government funding package on Thursday, setting up a high-stakes sprint to pass the legislation as a shutdown deadline looms at the end of the week.

California Approves Prop. 1, a Mental Health Plan Aimed at Addressing Homelessness - The New York Times

A key piece of California’s strategy to address its homelessness crisis was narrowly approved by voters in the state, The Associated Press determined on Wednesday, in a stunningly close margin that had Democrats on edge for more than two weeks.

U.S. sent UN draft resolution demanding "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza, Blinken says

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday the U.S. has submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council that calls "for an immediate ceasefire" in Gaza that's "tied to the release" of hostages held by Hamas.

Star Wars: The Acolyte Brings An Attack Of The Clones Storyline Full Circle

Say what you will about the "Star Wars" prequels, their bad dialogue, and their overt use of CGI. While "Attack of the Clones" is quite a mess, it's also ahead of its time. It's a giant sci-fi blockbuster aimed at kids that features a neo-noir conspiracy investigation at its center, while also featuring dozens of Jedi fighting together when Samuel L. Jackson announces, "This party's over" (a moment so great it deserves to be referenced twice!). This is also the movie that turns subtext into text and reveals George Lucas' plans to make a massive trilogy all about the rise of fascism and how a democracy becomes a dictatorship — something that has only grown more relevant with time.

Samford’s Bucky McMillan jokes about Kansas’ Bill Self - al.com

Samford is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 24 years. The 13-seed Bulldogs take on four-seed Kansas at 8:55 p.m. on Thursday at the Delta Center. Samford coach Bucky McMillan was asked about going up against Kansas legend Bill Self in the first round.

“Who?” McMillan said.

Do more men really get vasectomies before March Madness? We found out.

But for those men savvy enough to schedule vasectomy procedures timed to a good TV lineup, they have a valid excuse: "Don't like that I'm lazing about while watching hours and hours of basketball? Sorry, doctor's orders."

Kate Middleton Look-Alike Addresses Claims That Farm Stand Footage Is Actually Her

Kate Middleton was filmed at a farm shop with Prince William over the weekend, and now everyone's extremely busy debating the video's veracity. But one conspiracy theory we can go ahead and table? Claims that it was actually professional Kate Middleton lookalike Heidi Agan in the footage.

Nutmeg the new drug of choice for teens, teachers and parents warn

A Georgia mom whipped up a fragrant frenzy on social media this week after warning parents in a now-viral video that their teens have found a peculiar new way to get high — by sniffing nutmeg.

Poll of the Day