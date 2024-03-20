Notebook: Kevin McCullar to Sit Out Tournament

The Rock Chalkboard

McCullar will not play in NCAA Tournament - KU Sports

“Kevin says his knee pain has not subsided any and it’s too bad for him to be able to contribute,” he said, shortly after the Jayhawks arrived at their hotel in downtown Salt Lake City.

Jayhawks fight back in extras to win Border Showdown at Kauffman Stadium - KU Sports

“Rivalry games are great and college sports are built on them,” KU head coach Dan Fitzgerald said. “We’re fortunate to live in a part of the country where we can play awesome midweek games. And you can’t hide in the Big 12 and playing a tough midweek schedule which we do just continues to prepare us for down the road.”

Early days of spring will be characterized by adaptation for KU football - KU Sports

“Our guys have done a great job adapting to working around construction,” head coach Lance Leipold told reporters, “and all the other little things we’ve asked them to do.”

Dickinson named second-team All-American - KU Sports

A transfer from Michigan, the senior served as one of the Big 12 Conference’s leaders in scoring and rebounding all season, tallying an average of 18.0 points and 10.8 rebounds — the only player in the league averaging a double-double — to go along with 1.4 blocks per game. He was previously named the league’s newcomer of the year.

Eraser Dust

The Acolyte Will Feature Only One Star Wars: The High Republic Book Character

When The Acolyte hits Disney+ in June, it’ll be the first time many Star Wars fans discover the High Republic, an era of the franchise set hundreds of years before the movies. Others though have been reading about it for years and they’ll surely be anxious to see if any of their favorite characters pop up.

We Tasted And Ranked Every Item On Taco Bell's New Cantina Chicken Menu

During Taco Bell's boisterous Live Más Live, many of 2024's menu items were revealed and served up for the first time to the salivating public. Taco Bell's new desserts have opened eyes, and the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada was an immediate "Yes!" Making less noise but hoping to make a name for itself is the new Cantina Chicken Menu, featuring five items: the Cantina Chicken Bowl, Chicken Burrito, Chicken Crispy Taco, Chicken Soft Taco, and Chicken Quesadilla. That's a lot of chicken, so what's all this clucked up to be about?

The Era of No-Brainer 5% Returns on Cash Is Ending - WSJ

Cash has been a hot investment since the Fed started raising rates, but the landscape is changing as the central bank considers cutting

U.S Falls Out of Top 20 Happiest Countries for the First Time | TIME

According to the report, people born before 1965 are, on average, happier than people born after 1980. Millennials report drops in their life satisfaction with every year they grow older, while boomers’ happiness increases the older they get.

Supreme Court clears way for override poll of vetoed marijuana funds bill | Daily Inter Lake

At issue is whether to change how revenue from recreational marijuana taxes is distributed. A supermajority of lawmakers, including both Democrats and Republicans, supported the idea of allocating more of the revenue toward outdoor and wildland habitat acquisition and distributing it to counties for road improvement, ideas which Gianforte rejected.

MacKenzie Scott Doubles Donations in Spite of Elon Musk's Accusations

Scott's hefty donation comes weeks after Musk slammed her charity work.

"'Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse' should filed be listed among 'Reasons that Western Civilization died,'" Musk said in a now-deleted X post on March 6.

Stars Who Can't Stand Dave Grohl

Grohl is an Oasis fan, but he's gone on record saying that if he had to pick one of the two Gallagher brothers — Noel and Liam — who fronted the group, he'd select Liam. "All the kids want to be him. I loved Oasis, but nobody wants to be Noel, do they?" Grohl said in an interview with QMRQ (via Far Out).

Trump says he’d have to hold ‘fire sale’ of properties to meet $464M bond | The Hill

Former President Trump argued Tuesday he would have to take extreme measures in order to pay a $464 million bond due next week in his New York civil fraud case, such as selling some of his properties for cheap “fire sale” prices.

Poll of the Day