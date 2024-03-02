Baylor Downs Kansas 82-74

The Kansas Jayhawks welcomed back senior Kevin McCullar in a 82-74 loss to the Baylor Bears. McCullar, who was been battling injuries the last few weeks, came back for a 20 point, 5 rebound outing. This was McCullar’s first game since the Oklahoma game a couple of weeks ago.

McCullar and Hunter Dickinson led all scorers with 20 points apiece. Dickinson only came up with 6 rebounds in the game. The KU starters went 2 for 10 from three. Elmarko came off the bench for 8 points, including 2 three pointers.

Today’s loss marks the first first all season Kansas has back to back losses. This is also the first time in Bill Self’s 21 seasons at Kansas that the Jayhawks have 7 conference losses. Kansas will most likely drop out of the top 10 for the first time in 55 straight AP poll appearances.

Kansas will look to bounce back against Kansas State on Tuesday.