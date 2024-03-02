How to Watch: Kansas at Baylor

Kansas heads to Waco for a matchup with the Bears of Baylor. The Jayhawks enter the contest with a ranking of #7 by the AP, while the Bears come in at #15. KenPom has KU at #16 and Baylor at #14.
KU owns a 36-9 all-time record versus Baylor, including 14-6 in Waco. The most recent meeting just last month, a 64-61 Kansas victory in Allen Fieldhouse.
The Jayhawks are coming off disappointing 76-68 home loss against BYU, while Baylor comes in off a 62-54 road win at TCU.
Click here for a more in-depth look at Baylor.
Here are the essentials:
The Numbers
(7) Kansas: 21-7, 9-6 Big 12
(15) Baylor: 20-8, 9-6 Big 12
Line: Baylor -4.5
How to Watch
Saturday, March 2, 12:00 p.m. CST
Waco, TX: Foster Pavilion (7,500)
TV: ABC
- Jon Sciambi (Play-by-Play), Fran Fraschilla (Analyst)
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Online Streaming: www.espn.com or the ESPN app (subscription required)
Fun Facts
Baylor opened Foster Pavilion just this year, and so far the Bears sport a 13-2 home record, with losses to TCU and Houston.
KU has been ranked in the AP top-10 in each of the last 55 polls, the longest streak in the nation. This streak is in serious jeopardy with a loss today. Houston has the second-longest active streak at 35 weeks.
Hunter Dickinson is the only player in the Big 12 averaging a double-double.
KU and Baylor have split the last 10 meetings, with each going 5-5.
Kansas is just 3-5 in true road games this season, and 7-6 overall in games played away from Allen Fieldhouse.
Loading comments...