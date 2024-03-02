KU Hoops Preview: Baylor

Kansas just played Baylor less than a month ago, and not a whole lot has changed so this may not be as deep a dive as the previews sometimes are. On February 10, in a game where Kansas had no Kevin McCullar for only the second time this year, the Jayhawks managed to stand their ground and pull off a win at home over this Baylor team. We all know the ups and downs KU has gone through since then, but Baylor's results since that time have been mixed as well.

Following their loss to the Jayhawks, the Bears had two of the easier games on their conference slate with a home game against Oklahoma and a trip to West Virginia. After winning both, they lost tough back-to-back games at BYU and at home to Houston. They would end up pushing Houston to overtime before losing, despite Houston leading by double digits for most of the game, and despite a number of costly late-game mistakes that may have cost Baylor a massive victory. Baylor then went on the road to beat a feisty TCU team earlier this week. The Bears are now 9-6 in Big conference play, tying them with Kansas for 3rd place in the Big 12.

At this point in the season, if you're reading this you're likely already familiar with Baylor's game. They slow it down and are comfortable in more of a half court battle. It's worked well for them, as adjusted efficiency says they've been the top offensive team in the Big 12 in league play. They shoot fairly well from both two and three, get to the line frequently (and hit 73.5% of their shots there), and can be absolutely dominant on the offensive glass. Defensively they've been awful at stopping teams inside the three point arc, they don't force many turnovers, and they're merely good on the defensive glass compared to their elite offensive rebounding.

Prediction

There's something about our matchup with Baylor that doesn't scare me much, but between this game a) taking place in Waco and b) taking place without Kevin McCullar, I'm not especially hopeful. While Kansas hasn't entirely fallen apart in McCullar's absence, it's been clear that he leaves a hole in this Kansas team on both ends of the court. In order for Kansas to go on the road and beat a team as dangerous as Baylor can be, someone else is going to have to give the Jayhawks something. Nick Timberlake, Elmarko Jackson, or even Jamari McDowell will need to step up and have a big game to keep Kansas in this.

Unfortunately, even if they do get a surprise performance from one of those role players, there are still concerns. Hunter Dickinson seems to be wearing down as the season goes on. Dajuan Harris has been surprisingly uneven this year despite racking up some great assist numbers. KJ Adams has looked very good, but without McCullar on the floor he's been asked to generate far more of KU's offense than he's equipped to handle.

This Kansas team, even with McCullar in street clothes, is good enough to beat Baylor in Waco. I absolutely believe that. However, an upset victory under the circumstances is just too unlikely for me to feel comfortable predicting it. I don't think Kansas will be able to keep up with Baylor's ultra efficient offense, and I see Baylor pulling away in the 2nd half for a victory here.

Baylor 72, Kansas 64