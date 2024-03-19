Kevin McCullar to miss NCAA Tournament

After a deflating 30-point loss to Houston to end the season, Bill Self offered a glimmer of hope. Hunter Dickinson would not need surgery on his dislocated shoulder. Both he and Kevin McCullar, who has dealt with a bone bruise throughout the second half of the season, would sit out the Big 12 tournament, with the time off expected to leave the team "as healthy as they've been in a long time."

As far as we know, Dickinson is recovering well and expects to play Thursday night against Samford in the first round. McCullar, however, is a very different story.

McCullar has been hampered on and off by his knee injury, missing stretches of games, only to come back and promptly miss more time after aggravating the injury. His situation seemed a bit more complex than Dickinson's, and Tuesday, Bill Self announced just how true that is.

McCullar, arguably KU's best player, is done for the year, and therefore for his college basketball career. Self admitted that McCullar "hasn't practiced in six weeks," and that the injury simply wasn't getting any better. McCullar has dealt with injuries on a regular basis, even going back to his time at Texas Tech, and missed games last year as well. The back-and-forth is over now, though, and at least Jayhawk fans know what to expect. We will not see McCullar playing in however many games the Jayhawks end up with moving forward.

Nicolas Timberlake has been filling in for McCullar in his recent missed games, but Timberlake has failed to show much if any improvement over the course of a disappointing season. Self indicated that either he or freshman Elmarko Jackson, who's had plenty of struggles of his own, would take McCullar's starting spot.

Obviously, this is bad news. McCullar played so well early in the season that some mock drafts have actually projected him as high as a first round pick. One can't help but wonder if his desire to get drafted a few months from now is factoring into McCullar's decision on whether to push through pain to get one last chance in the tournament, or simply call it off for the season. While I'm sure team success in his final year of college hoops is important to him, his potential career playing the sport is no doubt a major factor as well.

Regardless of the reasoning, Kansas was already a trendy pick to lose to Samford in a first round upset this Thursday. We can expect changes to brackets all over the country now that we know KU will be without the player who tied the whole team together with a combination of good defense, slashing and drawing fouls, ball handling, and passing. Kansas may very well beat Samford if Dickinson is at or near 100%, but it's tough to see them making it much further than that given their depth issues this year.

But remember, we still have the football team to look forward to in the fall!