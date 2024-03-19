Notebook: Kansas Prepares to SLC Altitude

The Rock Chalkboard

Will altitude be a problem for KU Jayhawks in NCAAs tourney? | Kansas City Star

“Don’t even worry about it. All talking about it will do is put it in your head,” said Ostertag, a 7-foot-2, 280-pound native Texan. “I played there a long time. I was in it (altitude) every single day. It’s a whole lot different when you are in it every day.”

NCAA Tournament prediction for Kansas vs. Samford + odds | Kansas City Star

The No. 4-seeded Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team will face the No. 13 Samford Bulldogs in the first round of the NCCA Tournament on Thursday.

Is Kansas foe Samford a possible Cinderella in NCAA tourney? | Kansas City Star

Samford, a mid-major basketball team from a private Baptist university located in Homewood, Alabama, enters the 2024 NCAA Tournament as a No. 13-seed that’s considered a possible — some say likely — Cinderella story in the field of 68.

Putin’s Friends Celebrate Re-Election With Photos of Mass Hanging

Russian President Vladimir Putin continued to maintain his unrelenting grip on power through the latest sham election, in which none of the other contenders had any hopes, plans or even dreams of winning. The only peace candidate, Boris Nadezhdin, was threatened by top pro-Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov and prevented from participating in the election. Some of his supporters are now being arrested and their homes are being searched by law enforcement. The main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, died suddenly in prison, just in time for Putin’s big show.

The effort to ban TikTok faces potential 'graveyard' in Senate

A possible ban of the popular social-media app is atop the Senate’s agenda as lawmakers return to the nation's capital this week. This comes after a 352-65 House vote to advance legislation that would force TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance to sell the app or face that ban in the US.

Trump New Jersey Golf Club Settlement Hangs Lawyer Alina Habba Out to Dry

Donald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, paid $82,500 last week to settle a lawsuit alleging that it had silenced a sexually harassed waitress by tricking her into an unfair hush money deal, according to the ex-employee’s lawyer.

Montana state superintendent calls legislature 'schoolyard bullies'

Last week, the bipartisan Education Interim Budget Committee voiced displeasure with Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. The committee says she’s failed to satisfy the duties she was elected to fulfill.

Rece Davis Predicts Legendary College Basketball Program To Lose In First-Round Upset - AthlonSports.com | Expert Predictions, Picks, and Previews

ESPN's Rece Davis released his predictions for the tournament, including a shocking first-round upset in the Midwest region. Davis predicted No. 13 Samford to upset No. 4 Kansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Cien por Ciento Mexicana restaurant opens in Johnson County | Kansas City Star

No jars of Pace salsa or cheesy Tex-Mex burritos here. (In fact, owner Alejandra de la Fuente joked she wants to pass a law prohibiting restaurants serving chips and salsa from calling themselves “Mexican.” Not a thing in Mexico, she said.)

What Time Will The Star Wars: The Acolyte Trailer Drop?

As revealed by Star Wars, The Acolyte's first trailer drops at 8 AM PT, 11 AM ET, and 3 PM GMT tomorrow, March 19th. This follows the standard time window for most of Star Wars' social media trailer drops. It won't be much longer, then, until viewers get the chance to finally experience a brand-new look at the upcoming series, which will be available on Star Wars' various social media accounts.

Photo of late Queen Elizabeth II with grandkids taken by Kate Middleton was 'digitally' altered

The latest royal family photograph facing scrutiny was reportedly shot by Middleton, 42, in August 2022 and released by Buckingham Palace on April 21, 2023 to honor the late queen who would have turned 97 that day.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote Has a New Leader

With close to 300,000 votes, DMB have overtaken other classic rock contenders Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner and Peter Frampton, the initial leaders after the first week of voting wrapped in February.

John Mellencamp shouts expletives to heckler, leaves stage | Kansas City Star

The Toledo Blade reported Mellencamp was being heckled as he was telling stories between songs. He suggested one heckler “should go back to kindergarten,” while shouting expletives at another.

Trump is unable to make $464 million bond in civil fraud case, his lawyers tell court | CNN Politics

Former President Donald Trump can’t find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case, his lawyers told a New York appeals court.

Montana Supreme Court allows abortion ballot proposal to proceed

After two months of litigation and consideration, the Montana Supreme Court on Monday overruled the state attorney general’s January finding that a constitutional initiative to explicitly protect abortion rights is “legally insufficient,” resolving one of many obstacles to the proposal being placed before voters on the November ballot.