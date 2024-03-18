Notebook: Kansas to Open NCAA Tournament Against Stamford

The Rock Chalkboard

2024 NCAA Tournament Preview: Eighth-seeded KU women draw Michigan to open tournament - KU Sports

“Last year was devastating, because I think all indications were that we were going to get in, so I think it was really shocking,” head coach Brandon Schneider said. “Obviously this year we were much more comfortable. It was more of just an anticipation of who might our opponent be and where might we be going to play a game.”

2024 NCAA Tournament Preview: Midwest Region includes several past foes - KU Sports

If Kansas can make it out of Salt Lake City and progress past the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament to get to Detroit, there are a few familiar faces from this season in Kansas’ quarter of the bracket.

2024 NCAA Tournament Preview: KU will open tournament against Samford Bulldogs - KU Sports

“On paper, looking at it and not knowing all their personnel the way that we will here shortly, I’d say that it’s an extremely difficult matchup,” KU coach Bill Self said Sunday.

2024 NCAA Tournament Preview: Reasons why KU could or could not win the national title - KU Sports

It’s harder to make a case for Kansas to win the NCAA Tournament than it is in most years, given some of the uncharacteristic losses it has sustained this season, but on the other hand few teams are clear-cut favorites this season and it’s hard to definitively dismiss the possibility of a long run by a Bill Self-coached team. Here’s a quick overview of some points for and against this year’s Jayhawks.

2024 NCAA Tournament Preview: Venues, seeding could make for atypical postseason run - KU Sports

For much of the season Kansas looked set to play its first weekend of the NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, the site where it launched some of its most memorable postseasons, including the 2008 national championship run and now-vacated 2018 charge to the Final Four.

Bits o Chalk

UConn, Houston, Purdue, North Carolina secure No. 1 seeds - ESPN

Defending national champion UConn, a day removed from winning the Big East tournament and improving to 31-3, was chosen as the men's No. 1 overall seed Sunday during the NCAA tournament selection show.

St. John's, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh decline invites to NIT - ESPN

St. John's arguably had the biggest gripe of the three. It finished 20-13 overall, winning six games in a row -- four of them by at least 14 points -- before a loss to overall No. 1 seed UConn in the Big East semifinals on Friday.

UConn men, South Carolina women favored to win NCAA - ESPN

UConn, which cruised through last season's men's bracket to win the national title, is the consensus betting favorite to repeat. The Huskies, the top overall seed, are +400 at ESPN BET, followed by fellow No. 1 seeds Houston (+550) and Purdue (+700). No. 2 seed Arizona is next with 11-1 odds, ahead of the fourth No. 1 seed, North Carolina (15-1). UConn is looking to become the fifth men's team to win consecutive men's national titles and first since the Florida Gators in 2007-08.

March Madness 2024 bracket: Here are all 68 NCAA men's teams - ESPN

How we got here was a journey, too. The bubble collapsed over the weekend thanks to a handful of unexpected conference tournament runs (see: Oregon, NC State, Duquesne, UAB). The top teams also had their challenges: 1-seeds Purdue and Houston failed to win their respective conference tournaments, while the likes of Arizona, Tennessee and North Carolina also fell.

Eraser Dust

Russian presidential election 2024: Putin extends one-man rule after stage-managed election devoid of credible opposition | CNN

President Vladimir Putin has tightened his grip on the country he has ruled since the turn of the century, with results from Russia’s stage-managed election indicating a predictably large victory for the Kremlin leader in a result that was a foregone conclusion.

Exclusive: Top Republican calls for canceling future Biden SOTU speeches

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) said GOP leadership should reconsider how they invite presidents to give the State of the Union address, citing President Biden's "divisive" speech.

Kalispell man in custody following standoff with SWAT

KALISPELL, Mont. — A Kalispell man is in custody after the Kalispell Police Department and SWAT were dispatched for a disturbance with a weapon in the west north area of Kalispell Sunday.

The Tragic Story Of Rachael Ray

Ray told People that, when she was working in Manhattan and living in Queens in the late 1990s, she was mugged by the same person twice in one week.

A diet high in ultra-processed food is linked to a greater risk of many diseases : Shots - Health News : NPR

A study published in the British Medical Journal finds people who consume high amounts of these foods have an increased risk of anxiety, depression, obesity, metabolic syndrome, certain cancers including colorectal cancer and premature death.

Investors are about to find out whether Fed still expects 3 rate cuts in 2024

Markets are on edge this week as Federal Reserve officials prepare to signal whether they still believe three interest rate cuts are likely in 2024.

Amid Trump-Era Conservatism, Some Embrace Raunchy Christianity - The New York Times

The “Conservative Dad’s Real Women of America” 2024 pinup calendar features old-school images of sexiness — bikinis, a red sports car, a bubble bath.