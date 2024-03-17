Kansas draws Samford for opening round of tournament

The selection show has come and gone, meaning that the time for speculation about the brackets is over, and it's time to terrify ourselves as Kansas fans about how dangerous KU's first round opponent is. This year, it's the Samford Bulldogs out of Homewood, AL.

This will not be an in-depth preview of Samford. That will be available later this week. For now, it's just a good time to familiarize ourselves with an opponent who, in all likelihood, none of us have watched at all this season.

Samford made their way to the NCAA Tournament by winning the Southern Conference tournament after cruising to a regular season title as well. The Bulldogs went 15-3 in league play, finishing a full three games ahead of the 2nd place finishers. KenPom ranks them 81st in the country, with a better offense (69th) than defense (116th).

Samford lost just five games all year, with early losses to Purdue (by 53 points!) in their season opener, followed by a road loss to VCU. Their non-conference schedule featured exactly zero other teams with a pulse, and Samford would reel off 17 straight wins and start 6-0 in league play before losing again. They would end up losing three conference games to Furman (KenPom 141st), Mercer (214th), and Wofford (193rd).

In their conference tournament, the Bulldogs beat up on Mercer, followed by seven point victories over Wofford and East Tennessee State. This is their third time making the NCAA Tournament field, following back to back appearances in 1999 and 2000.

Again, an in-depth breakdown of the team and its players will be on the way later this week. For now, it's time to fill out your brackets and, if you're anything like me, begin the process of convincing yourself that this 13-seed is an unstoppable machine that simply cannot be beaten.